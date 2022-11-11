NATO allies double down on cyber security in combat operations





US and Italian government officials gathered in Rome on Thursday, marking the start of the 2022 North Atlantic Treaty Organization Cyber ​​Defense Pledge Conference, with the main thrust of the meeting to maintain a united front amid ongoing hostilities between Russia and Ukraine. Italian Deputy Foreign Minister Edmondo Cirielli opened the summit by discussing how member governments are planning to modernize wartime operations, particularly by updating the cyber domain with emerging technologies to better match technological advances in warfare. With this year’s specific focus on Resilience, Preparedness and Responsiveness to Critical Infrastructure Cyber ​​Threats, representatives from participating countries spanning all NATO member countries will examine NATO’s efforts to improve cyber threat analytics and response. these nations, as well as initial sustainability. The conflict in Ukraine is a war of attrition, reminiscent of the First World War, but at the same time it is an example of the battlefield of the 21st century, Cirielli said. We see trenches, but we also see hacking to disrupt Ukrainian military communications. Cirielli referred to artificial intelligence, especially with the goal of more automation, as a priority to implement in all combat operations. Anne Neuberger, deputy national security adviser for cybersecurity and emerging technologies at the National Security Council, agreed with Cirielli in her opening statement. It redoubled NATO’s commitment to implementing stronger cyber security protocols across the group’s individual digital systems. National cyber leaders and experts will convene panels to focus on protecting the energy sector from cyber threats and ensure that NATO’s Cyber ​​Defense Oath keeps pace with the evolving cyber threat landscape, a State Department spokesman. Nextgov. Neuberger highlighted previous NATO initiatives developed at the Madrid summer meeting, referring to the new NATO Strategic Concept framework that allied nations will adopt to build stronger cyber defenses within critical infrastructures. We are developing national cyber capabilities in order to be more secure as an alliance, she commented. We all have a responsibility to build national cyber defenses. Part of this commitment includes working to move faster to provide agile technical and political support to other NATO countries. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was the third speaker on the opening docket of the meetings to reinforce the invisible nature of warfare in cyberspace and pledged continued support for Ukraine as Russia waging digital warfare. Because of NATO’s strong support, we have been working to strengthen Ukraine’s cyber defenses for years with training, and information and intelligence sharing, he said. Cyber ​​is constantly a contested space and the line between peace, crisis and conflict is blurred. Stoltenberg further noted that NATO recognizes that cyber attacks fall under NATO’s Article 5 clause, which defines an attack on one member state as effectively an attack on all. Cyber ​​is now a field of operations equal to those of land, sea, air and space, he confirmed. He went on to say that NATO has conducted regular cyber defense training and highlighted both host countries, Italy, and US allies with strong cyber defenses, specifically citing President Joe Biden’s recent legislation to better monitor ransomware attacks. Private companies have also come to support NATO countries. Stoltenberg noted that Microsoft and Amazon’s cloud software provided a safe haven for Ukraine’s ministerial data as Russia worked to hack its government networks. It also cited YouTube and other social media companies as taking stricter stances on content moderation on Russian material. The threat from cyberspace is real and growing, Stoltenberg concluded. That’s why our cyber defense promise is so important. So I call on allies to recommit to cyber defense with more investment, more expertise and enhanced cooperation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2022/11/nato-allies-double-down-cybersecurity-warfighting-ops/379618/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos