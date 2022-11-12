The DC attorney credits her Mentor Maxwell for a successful career in international human rights





In 2011, when Zuleika Rivera came to Syracuse from Puerto Rico for her undergraduate studies, she planned to pursue political science as a stepping stone to her long-anticipated legal career and social justice work, and also hoped to learn more about history her. native island. But she had no idea it was possible to combine all of these interests until she connected with Gladys McCormick, associate professor of history, associate dean for diversity, equity and inclusion, and the Jay and Debe Moskowitz Endowed Chair in Relations Mexico-USA at Maxwell. Zuleika Rivera 15 BA (PSc/PSt), right, with Gladys McCormick, associate professor of history and the Jay and Debe Moskowitz Endowed Chair in Mexico-US Relations, at the inaugural Maxwell Schools Awards of Excellence event in Washington , DC, last April. . I took a class on modern Latin American history with Professor McCormick and was blown away, Rivera recalls. I just fell in love with the region and she became a mentor. When I was trying to figure out which law school I wanted to go to, she helped me find ones that had human rights programs, for example. It was through her that I discovered that there are careers in the field of human rights. Rivera 15 BA (PSc/PSt) also spent a semester in the Maxwell-in-Washington program, which, she recalls, opened a lot of doors in terms of learning the lay of the land in DC and what organizations are working on issues that you they care more. Inspired by her introduction to Washington and guided by the McCormicks’ advice, Rivera earned her law degree at American University. She also did an internship in Peru, where, she says, she fell in love with a woman for the first time and identified as bisexual, an experience that sparked her interest in LGBTI issues. All of these aspects of her professional and personal background came together in her current job as senior LGBTI program officer for the DC-based International Institute on Race, Equity and Human Rights, a position that involves frequent travel to throughout Latin America and the Caribbean. We have a very particular focus on fighting discrimination based on race, sexual orientation, gender identity and gender expression, she says. We do litigation, but we’ve also been a capacity-building organization, so we do a lot of training for small organizations on how international protection mechanisms work. Rivera continues to stay connected with fellow alumni in Washington, and she regularly shares her perspective with current McCormicks students who aspire to work in the human rights field. You may know in theory what a certain career field might be, but unless you talk to people who are actually in that field, you really don’t know what the opportunities are or where you can get an internship, she says. It is very important. Reflecting on her career path, Rivera says she feels strongly that she is in the ideal place to pursue her passions. If you’re doing political science, human rights law and LGBTI rights, DC is the place to be, she says. It is a very cosmopolitan, international city. I wouldn’t go anywhere else. By Jeffrey Pepper Rodgers

