International
President of Iceland: Turn smallness into strength
Guni Th. Jhannesson, president of Iceland, discussed his country’s commitment to peace, diversity and science-based climate solutions during a sold-out lecture held Nov. 10 in Klarman Hall and broadcast live to an audience of hundreds.
We see the effects of climate change before our eyes, Jhannesson said. Human actions have made this change more extreme. It is the will of most people in Iceland to participate in doing what we can to mitigate the effects that humanity has had on nature.
The talk was a highlight of a two-day visit to Cornell, in which Jhannesson met with university leaders and Icelandic students and toured some of the university’s leading sustainability initiatives, as well as the College of Veterinary Medicine’s Icelandic horse barn and Cornell University libraries Icelandic rare book collection.
Jhannesson, a former academic who has served as president since 2016, began the lecture with a story about making international news by saying he didn’t like pineapple on pizza. Everything is political, even pizza, he said. His story set the stage for a discussion about how small states can influence international events: When you’re small, you can turn your smallness into strength.
One hour lecture, Can small states make a difference? The case of Iceland on the international scene was part of Mario Einaudi Center for International Studies WORK threats and democratic stability. The event was moderated by Peter KatzensteinEinaudi Walter S. Carpenter Jr. Centers. Professor of International Studies and Professor of Government in the College of Arts and Sciences (A&S).
President Jhannessons talk explores how the peace-loving nation of Iceland works globally for a democratic, secure and sustainable future. It’s a theme that resonates here at Cornell University, he said Einaudi Center Director Rachel Beatty Riedl in her opening remarks. Riedl is the Einaudis John S. Knight Professor of International Studies at A&S and the Cornell Jeb E. Brooks School of Public Policy.
One of Iceland’s most important global contributions is its commitment to climate solutions like geothermal energy, Jhannesson said. He described the benefits of modeling systems for renewable energy to other parts of the world, including Cornell, as it plans to use The Earth’s source of heat to heat up the Ithaca campus.
According to the Global Peace Index from the Institute for Economics and Peace, Iceland is the most peaceful nation in the world. It is also a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and a global leader in democracy and human rights. In his speech, Jhannesson redefined nationalism as a way to welcome diversity.
Nationalism is a strong force in all societies, he said, but our definition of nationalism if we are to be able to defend and promote it must be inclusive, tolerant and understanding.
The lecture concluded with a question and answer led by Katzenstein, with questions from students exploring the differences between the United States and Iceland on issues including arms control, green energy and peace.
One student asked what advice a small country like Iceland would give the US on how to practice democracy.
Democracy is at its best, I believe, when there is no break in communication between the voter and the elected, said Jhannesson. This can sometimes be easier in a small community. Perhaps what we benefit from at home is the fact that people feel that every vote counts. Having witnessed the results of the last election here in the US, I think it’s a strong lesson that every vote counts.
The full presentation can be seen at Video Cornell.
Megan DeMint is a communications specialist for Global Cornell.
