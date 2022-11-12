Biden says climate efforts ‘more urgent than ever’ at summit

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt President (PA) Joe Biden, speaking Friday at an annual international summit on climate change called on world leaders to redouble their resolve to fight global warming, saying Russia’s invasion of Ukraine reinforces the need to phase out fossil fuels.

We can no longer feign ignorance of the consequences of our actions, or continue to repeat our mistakes, Biden said.

The presidents brief appearance at the United Nations climate conference, known as COP27, was largely a victory lap as he highlighted new spending on clean energy initiatives that will change the paradigm for the United States and the rest of the world. .

But Biden played down how he pushed for more oil and gas production to cut costs that have been politically problematic in the country, and pushed for the invasion of Ukraine by allowing Russia to charge higher prices for its energy exports.

This meeting should be the moment to recommit to our future and our shared capacity to write a better story for the world, Biden said.

Biden spent just three hours in Egypt, including a meeting with the country’s autocratic leader, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi. before going on a trip around the world. He arrived on Saturday morning for his next stop in Cambodia, where he was to attend a meeting of Southeast Asian leaders, and then on to Indonesia for the annual summit of the Group of 20 of the world’s largest economies.

Biden left Washington late Thursday, buoyed by a stronger-than-expected showing by the Democratic Party in Tuesday’s midterm elections earlier congressional approval of the largest climate investment in US history and Russian military setbacks on the Ukrainian battlefield.

At the climate conference, Biden discussed an additional new rule that will crack down on methane emissions, expanding a similar regulation his administration issued last year. Methane is a powerful greenhouse gas that contributes significantly to global warming.

Biden also highlighted one of his major domestic successes, the Democrats’ massive health care and climate change bill known as the Inflation Reduction Act.

The U.S. commitment of about $375 billion over a decade to fight climate change gives Biden greater leverage to pressure other nations to meet their pledges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and shift the global economy toward cleaner energy sources.

The United States government is putting our money where our mouth is, he said.

Biden said the spending, part of broader economic legislation he signed into law this year, would ensure the US meets its emissions reduction target by 2030.

The president was in a very different position than last years’ meeting, which took place during a particularly unhappy stretch on the tortuous path of bill passage.

The summit resulted in additional global commitments to meet the temperature targets agreed in the Paris Climate Agreement, which Biden rejoined after his predecessor, Donald Trump, withdrew the US from the agreement .

Jennifer Morgan, Germany’s special climate envoy, said Biden made it very clear that the climate crisis is a top priority for the United States domestically in passing laws, internationally in partnership with other countries.

She said she contributed a positive energy that came to this conference.

Biden argued that good climate policy is good economic policy, and he called on all major emitters to align their ambitions with the international goal of limiting future global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit ), according to the White House.

But even with these new efforts, America and the world have a long way to go to meet emissions targets that scientists hope will contain global warming. And the political will for more investment is shrinking.

Biden acknowledged that climate crises are hitting those countries and communities hardest with the fewest resources to respond and recover, a reference to a key issue at the summit.

Known as loss and damage, it involves asking rich countries like the United States, the largest historical polluting nation, to pay what are essentially reparations for the damage caused to poorer countries that don’t emit much carbon dioxide that blocks heat.

Biden announced in his speech that the U.S. would contribute $150 million as a down payment to initiatives to help Africa adapt to climate change, but that did not satisfy concerns.

We would like the US to step up their loss and damage game, said Sierra Club President Ramon Cruz. We would certainly like to see more engagement on this.

The US has in the past opposed even talking about this issue, but has softened its stance and agreed to discussions. Biden’s climate envoy, John Kerry, has mentioned the issue in speeches. However, the US does not want liability to be part of any deal. In addition, Congress and the public have been reluctant to embrace many types of climate aid, and this is the most controversial type.

The lack of congressional support has tied the Bidens’ hands, said Alice Hill, who worked on climate issues in President Barack Obama’s administration.

Although Biden announced other initiatives, she said, he could not deliver what the developing world wants most: enough money to adapt to climate extremes.

Prospects for significant progress dim further as major emitters such as China and India are sending less senior delegations to the conference. Biden administration officials have tried to play down expectations for the outcome and instead cast the meeting as a return to American leadership on the issue.

Biden left Washington with votes still being counted in key races that will determine the political control of the Congress. However, the president was encouraged as Democrats performed stronger than expected.

After arriving in Egypt, Biden met with el-Sissi. The leaders discussed climate, human rights and the US-Egypt defense partnership, among other things, the White House said. The Egyptian leader proactively and publicly raised human rights with Biden before their one-on-one meeting, and did so again in the private part of the session.

We are very keen to improve this part, said el-Sissi, who stressed that Egypt has launched a national human rights strategy. For his part, Biden said that the US and Egypt are continuing our dialogue on human rights and added that he hopes they will be closer and stronger in every way.

During the meeting, Biden and US officials raised the issue of imprisoned Egyptian pro-democracy activist Alaa Abdel-Fattah. whose family has said he is undergoing an unspecified medical intervention in the midst of a hunger strike.

Jake Sullivan, the national security adviser, said Biden directed his aides to work with the Egyptians on that case and others, and said officials had intensive consultations on that case while in Sharm El-Sheikh, but declined to elaborated further. The US did not have an update on his condition, with the family and the Egyptian government giving conflicting accounts.

This is a no-trust situation, but verify, verify, Sullivan told reporters on Air Force One as Biden traveled to Phnom Penh. And we failed to do that.

Sullivan added: We are doing everything we can to secure his release.

___

Kim reported from Phnom Penh, Cambodia. AP writers Seth Borenstein in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, and Chris Megerian, Aamer Madhani, Matthew Daly and Darlene Superville in Washington contributed to this report.

___

