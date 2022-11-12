The global shipping industry faces a new multi-container problem

Trends in global supply chains continue to change as container prices fall and container depots fill up, logistics data shows. Sasin Tipchai | 500 Px | Getty Images

What has happened now is that the shipment is again ‘on time’ and so you will see a slowdown in new orders… Andrea Monti Chief executive, Sogese

“There simply isn’t enough warehouse space to accommodate all the containers,” container logistics platform Container xChange CEO Christian Roeloffs said in an industry update this week. “With further release of container inventory on the market, for example from the disposal of the rental fleet, there will be increased pressure on warehouses in the coming months.

Leaving new customers

The chief executive of Sogese, owner of Italian container depots, Andrea Monti told Container xChange his depots are full. “Whatever was going in and out, for example, our warehouse in Milan is quite congested. And the volume of containers in the warehouse is increasing to such an extent that we are turning back some requests for warehouse service agreements.” “We are in a situation where we are unable to accept new customers for some locations.

Monti told Container xChange that the peak season for freight shipments as Christmas approaches “technically didn’t happen this year.” Retailers are wary of the high level of inventory they have on hand, Monti said. “There’s plenty of inventory with retailers,” Monti said. “What has happened now is that cargo is ‘on time’ again and so you will see a slowdown in new orders as companies adapt to more efficient turnaround times in ocean freight.” To combat full and overflowing warehouses, ports like the Port of Houston have begun imposing fees on empty containers that sit in terminals for more than seven days, according to Sedgwick’s national maritime manager, Darin Miller. “What many don’t realize is that many times, the containers inside the warehouses are empty,” he told CNBC. “Often left sitting for weeks, the sheer number of containers on ships or in ports leaves us with insufficient warehouse space, which only exacerbates the ongoing supply chain crisis as it affects the repositioning and movement of containers.” Consumers can expect retailers to offer discounts in order to clear inventory, Miller added. The latest Drewry World Container Composite Index, a key benchmark for container prices, has fallen back to $2,773 per 40-foot container. This is 73% lower than the peak rate in September last year.

Cruises were cancelled

Empty or canceled cruises are also on the rise in what is usually the opposite as the biggest spending time of the year approaches. An empty sailing occurs when a shipping company decides to skip a port or an entire part of its schedule to manage changes in demand and capacity.

There is a significant drop in consumer demand, which then leads to less demand for goods and commodities, and therefore, a commensurate drop in demand for containers globally. spokesman Container xChange

In the latest analysis of canceled cruisesDrewry said between late November and early December, 14% of sailings were canceled on major container shipping routes. Last week, the main transport group Maersk warned in its third quarter results that freight rates have peaked amid easing supply chain congestion and falling demand. The company told investors to expect lower shipping profits. Nearly 60% of the 200 shippers, traders and freight forwarders Container xChange spoke to in a survey last month said they were facing geopolitical, economic and political risks that have imposed downward pressure on consumption and therefore demand for containers.