UMBC International Education Week! – News – Language knowledge and culture





Hello to everyone! The Center for Global Engagement will host International Education Week from November 14th to November 18th to support international education efforts at UMBC! Below, you’ll find a list of events, categorized chronologically for the week! If you want more information about an event such as panelists involved or location, please visit website for complete details!ttps://cge.umbc.edu/iew/. Hope to see you there! Monday, November 14th Fulbright International Education Administrator Award Korean game corner Finding and creating community away from home Postgraduate studies in Scotland Going global for graduate school Information session of the Fulbright student program in the USA Gratitude Beyond Borders Tuesday, November 15th Trauma: Reliving the War What exactly does Race have to do with Maryland? Cross-race, displacement, identity and satisfaction in (second) language learning Time: 16:30 – 17:30 Visit to the English Program in Korea (EPIK). Time: 19:10 – 20:10 Wednesday, November 16th Study Abroad 101 Conducting Research in a Foreign Environment: Stories and Secrets from International Researchers Gender, Latin America and Performance The rise of the extreme right in Europe How to Be a Better Ally: Global Cultural Awareness T time: 17:30 – 18:30 City hall in China Thursday, November 17th Finding your right study/internship abroad program Endless Transformations: Multimedia Explorations of Persian Embodied Poetry AlumniSpotlight: Insights from EFL Educators UMBC Women’s Basketball Game Friday, November 18th MLLI Research Day 2022 Global Aging Education Saying thank you to the world UMBC Men’s Basketball Game

