International Education Week Celebrating Global Coogs 14 – 18 November





Week of events open to the entire campus community November 11, 2022 from Mike Emery713-743-7197 International education has long been an asset to universities and colleges across the country. It is especially rewarding for students at the University of Houston, who immerse themselves in a rich tapestry of cultures both on and off campus. Through the UH Institute for Global Engagement, the Office of Study Abroad, the Office of International Student and Scholar Services, and many other globally focused offices and resources, students truly gain international knowledge that contributes to their academic and professional success. From November 14 to 18, UH will celebrate its role in supporting students’ development as global citizens during International Education Week (IEW). A joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and Department of Education, IEW provides UH and universities nationwide an opportunity to showcase programs and initiatives that foster cultural awareness and support global learning opportunities. “During this week in November, universities pay attention to international education,” said Amb. Michael Pelletier (retd.), founding executive director of the UH Institute for Global Engagement (based in the Office of the Provost). “With the dynamic diversity of the UH campus and our location in this very global city, IEW is an important week to celebrate our global community and the global learning we share with all of our students.” UH’s IEW activities include a wide range of campus activities aimed at informing students about the benefits of international education, showcasing student organizations and further expanding their knowledge of different cultures. The event officially kicks off with the Celebration of Cultures at 11:30 a.m., Nov. 14, in the Houston Room of the Student Center South. Student organizations and university offices will be on hand to share information. Also featured are interactive booths, cultural performances, free t-shirts, food and prizes. Other highlights include an appearance by Shasta and performance by UH’s Mariachi Pumas. Other IEW highlights include international cuisine offered in UH ​​dining halls (Moody Towers and Cougar Woods Commons) throughout the week, and interactive #GlobalCoogsLoveUH events Nov. 15 and 16 in Student Center South, in which Cougars can share rate messages to the University and win prizes. International Education Week at UH is sponsored by UH Global at the Institute for Global Engagement and the Office of International Student and Scholar Services from the Division of Student Affairs. A complete schedule of UH’s IEW events is available below and online. November 14 IEW Opening Ceremony: Celebration of Cultures, 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m., Southern Student Center – Houston Room SIT: Experiential learning for tomorrow’s leaders, 4 – 5 pm, MD Anderson Library – Honors Commons November 15 GCC Information Session, 10:00 a.m., Institute for Global Engagement Conference Room, Cullen Suite 101 Veterans Event, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Student Center North Senate Chamber #GlobalCoogsLoveUH, 11:00 – 13:00, Student Center South – Table #4 The future of the global economy, noon – 1pm, CBB – 310 Student Abroad Identity Panel, 4 – 6 pm, Rockwell Pavilion November 16 Study Abroad 101, 9:30 – 10:30 a.m., E. Cullen Suite 105 #GlobalCoogsLoveUH, 11:00 – 13:00, South Student Center – Table 4 First Gen goes global – Cookie and Coffee Chat Hour, 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Career Services – Room 156 The explosion of inclusion, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m., Student Center Plaza Around the World: Guess the Flag, noon – 3 p.m., Butler Plaza Global engagement and small research information session, 4 – 5 p.m., MD Anderson Library; Honors Commons November 17 UH Peace Corps Alumni Panel, 1 – 2 p.m., South Student Center – Skyline Room Phi Beta Delta International Honor Society International Scholars Reception, 4 – 6 p.m., Elizabeth D. Rockwell Pavilion – MD Anderson Library Cultural explosion, 6:30 p.m., Southern Student Center – Houston Room November 18 Current exhibits of the Houston Museum of African American Culture (HMAAC)., 1:45 – 2:45 pm, 4807 Caroline Street, Houston, Texas 77004 International Thanksgiving Day, 6 – 8 p.m., South Student Center, Houston Room

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uh.edu/provost/news/news-releases/iew-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos