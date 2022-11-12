Global food imports on track to hit all-time high: FAO





The new forecast of $1.94 trillion would represent an all-time high and a 10 percent increase over 2021’s record high. However, the pace of growth is expected to slow in response to higher food prices and currency depreciation against the US dollar, according to the latest data.Food perspective report. Alarming sign Food prices rose around the world after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but have eased somewhat. Together, these countries produce about 30 percent of all wheat exports, in addition to other grains and related food products. Although most of the increase in the global food import bill will be caused by richer countries, rising food costs have disproportionately affected poorer countries. Aggregate costs for food imports for low-income countries are expected to remain almost unchanged, although they are projected to shrink by 10 percent in volume terms, indicating increased accessibility problems for these countries. These are alarming signs from a food safety perspectiveindicating that importers are finding it difficult to finance rising international costs, potentially heralding an end to their resilience to higher international prices, FAO said. Deepening the differences of Food perspective the report warns that existing differences are likely to become more pronounced. High-income countries will continue to import across the food spectrum, while their developing world counterparts will increasingly focus on staples. Last month, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) adopted a new one The food strike window to provide emergency financing to lower income countries. FAO has welcomed the move, calling it an important step to ease the burden of rising food import costs. Imports related to agriculture The report also estimates spending on imported agricultural inputs. This year, the global bill is expected to jump by almost 50 percent to $424 billion, or about 112 percent over 2020, driven primarily by higher costs for imported energy and fertilizers. The negative consequences for global agricultural production and food security are likely to extend to 2023, FAO said. Convenience of the puzzle of Food perspective The report is published twice a year by the Markets and Commerce Division agencies. It also contains market supply and usage trends for commodities such as grains, oils, sugar, meat, dairy and fish. Currently, supplies are near record levels, although multiple factors point to tighter markets ahead. For example, world wheat production is forecast to reach a record 784 million tonnes over the next year, boosted by significant crop recoveries in Canada and Russia. Although this should push global wheat inventories to record levels, the report said accumulations are expected mainly in China and Russia, while stock levels are forecast to drop by eight percent in the rest of the world.

