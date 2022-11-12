European protesters block business aviation airports





Business aviation operations faced disruptive protests from environmental activists in many countries across Europe this week, with facilities in the UK, Italy, Germany and the Netherlands targeted. Groups including Extinction Rebellion, Scientists Rebellion and Last Generation targeted private terminals and FBOs in a coordinated protest to coincide with the start of the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt. The groups are calling for a total ban on private jets and high taxes on frequent airline flyers. In the United Kingdom on Thursday, protesters attempted to block the entrances to Farnborough Airport and the Harrods Aviation FBO at London Luton Airport. Local police confirmed that they had responded to calls for protest. said Harrods Aviation managing director Paul Norton AIN the company had no comment to make about the protests. Farnborough Airport would also not comment. In 2018, the privately owned facility became the first business aviation airport in the world to be certified as carbon neutral by the Airports Council International. Similar protests were also staged this week at Milan’s Linate airport, and on November 5, around 500 Dutch Greenpeace members rode bicycles into the business aviation enclave at Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport and blocked aircraft traffic. The European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) condemned the protest at Schiphol, reporting in a LinkedIn post that the demonstration resulted in flights being canceled and that a medical flight had to be diverted. “Our sector flies up to 70 medical flights a day, which saves lives when it’s not interrupted,” the group said. At least one aircraft was damaged during the protest, according to an EBAA member operator. In Germany, authorities have threatened protesters from the Lost Generation group with 30 days of “preventive detention” in prison for planning disruption at airports. In September, protesters spray-painted the Signature Flight Support FBO at Paris’ Le Bourget airport. The EBAA has resisted growing pressure for a ban on private jets to be implemented across the European Union. Momentum for the move has been building since August, when French transport minister Clement Beaune called for tougher regulation of the industry. President Emmanuel Macron and the country’s prime minister, Lisabeth Borne, then asked for “concrete proposals” for measures that could include banning some flights and punitive taxes. Athar Hussain Khan, Secretary General of EBAA, has acknowledged that business aviation has become something of a lightning rod for the demands of environmental groups that are showing increasing hostility to the industry. “This scrutiny has served to cloud … an industry that has worked hard for nearly two decades to move in the right direction for sustainability,” he commented in a blog published on October 20. In an earlier statement issued on September 7, the EBAA argued that the moves would prevent the aviation industry from making flights more sustainable. The group said business aviation has been an early adopter of technologies such as sustainable aviation fuels. On October 7, the International Business Aviation Council and EBAA jointly applauded the adoption by ICAO member states of a commitment to achieve net zero carbon emissions from aviation by 2050. EBAA made this commitment publicly in 2009.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/business-aviation/2022-11-11/european-protestors-block-business-aviation-airports The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos