Texas judge blocks student debt relief – National & International News – FRI Nov 11, 2022

Texas judge blocks student debt relief. Child labor law violations at JBS meatpacking plants. Civil war in Myanmar on the agenda at the Asian summit.

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas judge blocks student debt relief

Federal District Judge Mark T. Pittman, a Trump appointee, has vacated a Biden administration order that would have forgiven about $400 billion in student loans for about 43 million borrowers. The decision came in a joint lawsuit with two plaintiff parties. One of the plaintiffs was disqualified from receiving student loan relief after the Biden administration eliminated FFEL loan recipients from the program to avoid another lawsuit. The other plaintiff qualified for $10,000 in debt relief, but was upset that he did not qualify for $20,000 in forgiveness for low-income Pell Grant recipients.

Persis Yu of the Student Borrower Advocacy Center, which advocates for debt relief, says the plaintiff’s case is an example of “Toddler’s Problem”. In other words, “If I can’t have it, you can’t have it either,” says Yu. “And the law doesn’t work like that. And that’s not how courts should apply the law.”

But the crux of Pittman’s ruling was not whether the two plaintiffs had been harmed or even walked away. Instead, Pittman dismissed the executive order as government overreach, arguing that the President does not have the authority to forgive student debt without Congressional approval. The Biden administration has used it Act of HEROES as its basis for congressional authorization. In the Pittman decision, he wrote, after interpreting the HEROES Act, the Court finds that it does not provide “clear congressional authorization” for the Program proposed by the Secretary,” referring to the Secretary of Education.

Applications pending

Advocates of debt relief have argued that 1965 Higher Education Act gives the President absolute authority over student financial aid policies. Some have criticized the White House for passing the weaker authorization of the HEROES Act. The Justice Department is appealing Pittman’s decision. From there, the case would go to the 5th Circuit, one of the most conservative district courts in the US. If the 5th Circuit overturns the order again, the DOJ will have to appeal to the Supreme Court.

At the moment, the Department of Education has new frozen apps for the debt relief program. About 26 million people had already applied. After another recent court case temporarily blocked relief, the Department for Education had encouraged people to continue applying.

It’s uncertain what will happen now when a moratorium on student loan payments ends in January. When Biden announced the debt relief and moratorium extension in August, he said it would be the last extension.

Child labor law violations at JBS meatpacking plants

The Department of Labor has found that children are working illegally in dangerous nighttime cleaning jobs and JBS meatpacking plants in Minnesota and Nebraska. A 13-year-old worker suffered severe burns from a caustic cleaning agent. JBS contracts its cleaning services with Packers Sanitation Services, or PSSI. PSSI employs about 17,000 workers to perform contract work in about 700 food processing plants. Investigators found that PSSI had illegally employed at least 31 children between the ages of 13 and 17.

The Fair Labor Standards Act prohibits minors 13 and older from working. The law also limits the hours that 14- and 15-year-old employees can work and prohibits minors from working on dangerous equipment. The Department of Labor has accused PSSI of knowingly violating all these labor laws.

PSSI claims to have a “zero tolerance” policy for child labor and claims they have been defrauded by individuals with fake IDs. However, the Labor Department says PSSI tried to interfere with their investigation by intimidating child workers to discourage them from cooperating with investigators and by deleting and tampering with employment records.

JBS claims it was unaware of violations taking place at some of its factories and says it is conducting a third-party investigation.

In a similar story, a Hyundai plant in Alabama was accused of contracting with a firm that illegally employed minors earlier this year. Again Hyundai claimed they knew nothing. The contracting firm, SMART Alabama, claimed they were defrauded by individuals with fake IDs. Other workers at SMART said it was very clear that some of the employees were minors.

INTERNATIONAL NEWS

Biden attends Asian summit; Civil war in Myanmar on the agenda

In February 2021, a military coup ousted Myanmar’s democratically elected president, Aung San Suu Kyi. Since then, the Tatmadaw (Myanmar’s military junta) has been fighting armed pro-democracy rebels. Tatmadaw forces have carried out numerous massacres in its border regions where most of Myanmar’s ethnic minority populations reside. The army enters the villages, slaughters all the men and sets the village on fire in an attempt to suppress armed resistance.

Military courts have also imprisoned most of Myanmar’s civilian leadership and even executed some. Throughout it all, the West has been quick to condemn the Tatmadaw’s brutality and even imposed some sanctions. Several countries have also banned arms sales to Myanmar’s military. In addition, the West has done little to help Myanmar’s minority groups and protesters.

Meanwhile, the Tatmadaw’s top general, Min Aung Hlaing, has continued to procure weapons and military aircraft from Russia and has expressed support for Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Activist Thinzar Shunlei Yi has called on the West to impose sanctions to crack down on Myanmar’s international oil and gas sales. Yi says the Tatmadaw gets about half of its funding through oil and gas sales. The EU has imposed restrictions on Myanmar’s fossil fuel industries, but the US and UK have not.

