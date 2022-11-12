



The Senegal coach says he is confident the team’s talisman will recover in time to play in the tournament in Qatar.

Sadio Mane, Senegal’s record goalscorer, has been named in Qatar’s World Cup squad starting this month despite suffering a right fibula injury earlier this week. The prolific striker, who has scored 34 times for Senegal and is widely regarded as one of the greatest African players of all time, limped off the pitch as his club Bayern Munich demolished Werder Bremen 6-1 on Tuesday. But coach Aliou Cisse included the team’s talisman when he named his 26-man squad at a news conference in Dakar on Friday, saying he was confident Mane could recover in time to play in the tournament. He said Senegal team doctor Manuel Afonso flew to Munich to assess the extent of Mane’s injury and was told he would not require surgery. Cisse cited the case of Watford striker Ismaila Sarr, who was injured heading into the Africa Cup of Nations finals in January but was included in the squad and recovered after the first round to contribute to Senegal’s success at the tournament. We will do everything in our power to ensure we can have Mane back in time to play, Cisse added. While Manes’ fitness will be crucial to the Senegalese’s hopes, this is not a one-man team. Cisse kept faith with the majority of the squad that won the Cup of Nations in Cameroon, but included Monaco defender Ismail Jakobs and Sheffield United’s Ilimane Ndiaye, who each have one cap, as well as Villarreal’s out-of-form striker Nicolas Jackson. The selected players correspond to our vision and philosophy. They are competitors at a high level, said Cisse, who was given a two-year contract extension on Thursday. After Senegal’s tournament opener against the Netherlands on November 21, the Lions of Teranga will also face hosts Qatar and Ecuador in Group A. Senegal full squad: The goalkeepers Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers)

Alfred Gomis (Rennes Stadium)

Edward Mendy (Chelsea) LAWYER Fode Ballo Toure (AC Milan)

Pope Abou Cisse (Olympiakos)

Abdou Diallo (RB Leipzig)

Ismail Jakobs (Monaco)

Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea)

Formosa Mendy (Amiens)

Youssouf Sabaly (Real Betis) Midfield Pathe Ismael Ciss (Rayo Vallecano)

Crepin Diatta (Monaco)

Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton)

Pape Gueye (Olympic Marseille)

Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest)

Mamadou Loum (Reading)

Nampalys Mendy (Leicester City)

Name Moustapha (Pafos FC)

Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham Hotspur) The attackers Boulaye Dia – The best of Boulaye Dia

Famara Diedhiou (Alanyaspor)

Bamba Dieng (Olympique Marseille)

Nicolas Jackson (Villarreal)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Ilimane Ndiaye (Sheffield United)

Ismaila Sarr (Watford)

