NHL Postpones Hockey World Cup RT Sport News





The 2024 World Cup of Hockey will be postponed until February 2025, as confirmed by the NHL in North America and its players’ association, the NHLPA. “Over the past year, the NHL and NHLPA have been working on plans to host the next World Cup of Hockey, the premier international hockey tournament, in February 2024.” the two sides said in a joint statement on Friday. “Unfortunately, in the current environment it is not possible to hold the Hockey World Cup at that time.” The tournament is held irregularly and has been enjoyed three times by hockey fans. The United States won the inaugural event in 1996, before Canada claimed top honors in 2004 and 2016. The planned 2024 edition is being pushed back against the backdrop of political issues such as Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, which resulted in Russian teams being banned from a number of international sporting competitions. Federations such as the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) heard a recommendation from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to ban Russia, and the NHL has not been able to confirm whether a Russian team will be able to participate in the Cup of the World of Hockey.











Despite the sanctions, the NHL allows a number of top Russian stars such as Alexander Ovechkin and Valeri Nichushkin to continue playing. NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly indicated that the Russians may be able to participate in the World Cup in September, saying: “Of course, we would like that and I think our Russian players would like that. So of course we would like to accommodate them in a reliable way. like quoted by ESPN. The tournament was originally scheduled to take place over a 17-day period in February 2024, and a European and North American team was not expected to participate. Instead, ten traditional national teams are expected to play, with two countries eliminated from a qualifying round while eight others compete for the title. Countries such as Canada, the US, Sweden, Finland, the Czech Republic and some form of the Russian team are due in 2025. Other candidates to round out the pack include Switzerland, Germany, Austria and Norway. A host for the 2025 World Cup of Hockey has yet to be announced, as the US and Canada hosted in 1996, before Toronto, Canada only taking over in 2004 and 2016.

