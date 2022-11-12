Adapt or starve: COP27 highlights agriculture challenges and solutions in the face of climate change

That sentiment echoed through dozens of pavilions and conference halls in Sharm el-Sheikh on Saturday as COP27 turned its attention to the vital issues of adaptation, agriculture and food systems in the context of climate change.

We need to help rural populations build their resilience to extreme weather events and adapt to a changing climate. If not, we just move from one crisis to another. Small farmers work hard to grow food for us in difficult conditions, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, Goodwill Ambassador for the UN International Fund for Agricultural Development (EXPRESSION), said during a press conference.

As a Somali woman, Ms. Dhowre Elba said the issue was personal: at the start of COP27, her country had experienced four failed rainy seasons in a row, a climate event not seen in 40 years.

I cannot stand idly by while mothers, families and farmers are suffering across the Horn of Africa as it experiences the worst drought in recent history, she explained, urging developed countries to mobilize political will and investment.

Trillions of dollars were made available to treat COVID-19 the pandemic and its economic consequences. The same is needed for climate change. The same is needed for sustainable agricultural support. It is essential to the well-being and food security of all of us, she added.

Farmers in western Nepal are learning how to cope with higher temperatures and different rainfall patterns.

Adaptation funds must be delivered

Dina Saleh, IFAD Regional Director, explained that failure to help rural populations adapt can have dangerous consequences, leading to longer poverty, migration and conflict.

That’s why today we’re calling on world leaders from developed countries to honor their pledge to provide $100 billion a year in climate finance to developing countries and to channel half of that amount in climate adaptation, she underlined.

Thirteen years ago, in COP15 Copenhagen, developed countries made an important commitment. They pledged to channel $100 billion a year to the least wealthy countries by 2020 to help them adapt to climate change and mitigate further temperature rises. But that promise was not kept.

Ms Saleh warned that there is a narrow window to help poor rural people survive and protect their communities and that crop yields could drop by as much as 50 percent by the end of the century.

The choice is between adaptation or starvation, she warned, urging COP27 to be about action, credibility and justice for the invisible and the silent.

Vegetables are prepared for an agricultural training session for farmers in Taita, Kenya.

A new initiative

Precisely to address these issues, the Egyptian COP27 Presidency launched a new initiative on Friday Food and Agriculture for Sustainable Transformation or FAST, to improve the quantity and quality of climate finance contributions to transform agriculture and food systems by 2030.

The cooperation program will have concrete results to help countries access climate finance and investment, increase knowledge and provide support for policy and dialogue.

Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), along with other UN agencies, will be facilitating this initiative, which, according to Zitouni Ould-Dada, Deputy Director of the agencies’ Climate and Environment Division, places agriculture at the center of efforts to tackle climate change.

The message really is to recognize that agriculture must be an integral part of the solution to the climate crisis, he told UN News.

The importance of investing in innovation

At the same time, while the agricultural and food sector is deeply affected by climate change, it also contributes about a third of global greenhouse emissions, from production to consumption, explains Mr. Ould-Dada, saying that there must be a transformation of agri-food systems.

We cannot continue with the current model of food production and subsequent land degradation, biodiversity loss, environmental impact. No. It has to be sustainable, he notes.

The expert points out that if the right choices are made, agriculture can be an important part of the solution to combat the climate crisis by sequestering carbon in soil and plants and promoting adaptation and resilience.

We cannot produce food to feed and feed a growing population on the current model, with the threat of climate change. We can not.

The first thing the world needs to tackle, he says, is addressing food waste, which is responsible for 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions.

We have about 828 million people who are hungry every day. And yet, we throw away a third of the food we produce for human consumption. We need to change our mindset, our production model, so that we don’t lose and waste food, he underlines.

He adds that in terms of solutions, harnessing the power of innovation is key to reducing emissions, helping to adapt agriculture to a changing climate and making it more resilient to disasters not only caused by climate change, but also from pandemics or war, such as like the current situation in Ukraine.

Innovation in the broadest sense like precision agriculture where you have drip irrigation combined with renewable energy so you have efficiency. But also, innovation that uses the traditional knowledge of small farmers is also important because it is happening all the time, Mr. Ould-Dada.

Activists stage mass protest at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh demanding leaders do more to address vital issues related to agriculture, climate adaptation and sustainability.

Civil society calls for transformation of finance, economy

UN representatives were not the only ones to underline the need for countries to invest in transformation and deliver on their climate finance pledge.

A mass protest led by a coalition of environmental, women’s, indigenous, youth and trade union organizations took over the streets and walkways between the pavilions at COP27.

The right to territories, the right to resources, human rights, the rights of indigenous peoples, loss and damage should be in all negotiating texts. 1.5 is not negotiable, this is what we are here for, said Hindou Oumarou Ibrahim, Chadian environmentalist and SDG’s lawyer.

The activist stated that her people are dying due to floods, droughts, while some indigenous communities in the Pacific are losing their homeland.

We want justice. Justice for our people, for our economies for loss and damage. We are losing our culture, our identity, our lives and these are not affordable, but climate finance must be given, she shouted among hundreds of protesters.

Young activists at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh demand that developed countries ‘pay’ for losses and damages due to climate change.

This COP is lost and damaged

Meanwhile, renowned Nigerian activist Nnimmo Basse argued that COP27 was lost and damaged for allowing the participation of major polluters.

Africa is being attacked now. Mining and oil and gas companies sink their dirty machines across the continent destroying, killing, stealing. This is the kind of colonialism that cannot be tolerated, he said, just before inspiring a song about colonialism without fossil fuels among the participants.

Mr Basse said that if countries can spend two trillion dollars a year on war, destruction and killing, they can spend it to pay for resilience.

We’re not looking for one in $100 billion. We are not asking for $200 billion. They were asking for a debt that was owed to them and must be paid. Pay off the climate debt, he urged world leaders.

The US says it is ready to support

Later on Saturday, John Kerry, the US special envoy for climate action, told a news conference that his country fully supports the push to address loss and damage, the thorniest issue so far in the COP27 negotiations. .

We have engaged with our friends to work on the proposals, he added, noting that US President Joe Biden, who NGOs called out on Friday for failing to mention loss and damage in his speech at COP27, is also a supporter of the measure. .

The negotiating group of 77 and China, which basically includes all developing countries, was for the first time able to put the issue on a COP agenda this year.

The idea is to create one loss and damage to a financial facility that can provide monetary compensation to countries most affected by climate change, but with less responsibility for greenhouse emissions.

Want to know more? Check out ourpage for special eventswhere you can find all our COP27 climate summit coverage, including stories and videos, explainers, podcasts and our daily newsletter.