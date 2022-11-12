The Majestic Princess is in Sydney with 800 Covid cases





Comment on this story Comment correction An earlier version of this story said the Ruby Princess cruise ship is owned by Carnival Cruise Line. The ship is owned by Carnival Cruise Corporation. The story has been corrected. A cruise ship carrying about 800 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus docked in downtown Sydney on Saturday, evoking memories of a deadly ship-related outbreak in Australia’s largest city in the early days, before the vaccination of pandemic. The Princess Majestic, which returned from New Zealand, holds more than 4,000 people. according to the Australian Broadcasting Corp (A B C). Princess Cruises, the cruise line, said in a statement that all guests on board took a rapid antigen test within 24 hours of disembarkation and that passengers who tested positive would be disembarked separately and would not take public transport. Australia no longer requires people who have tested positive for the virus to be isolated, although local authorities have issued guidance that Covid patients on board ships must be isolated for five days after testing positive. Our onboard medical team will continue to support guests until they disembark, Princess Cruises said in a statement. She did not respond to a question about whether customers who had tested positive could be isolated on board until they recovered, although the company said it would help guests access isolation accommodation. The Princess Majestic was scheduled to sail soon to Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city. The health department of New South Wales, the state in which Sydney is located, said in a separate statement that patients were isolated on board. State authorities said there was a level 3 Covid risk level on board the Majestic Princess, indicating a high level of transmission. Cruise ships have been a potent incubator for the coronavirus. In the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitored such ships for transmission at sea for about two years; he also warned against cruise travel amid an increase in omicron during the holiday season in recent years. The CDC still recommends getting vaccinated and getting tested for the coronavirus before boarding a cruise ship. In early 2020, Carnival Cruise Corporations Ruby Princess allowed thousands of passengers to disembark in Sydney, putting the cruise ship at the center of one of Australia’s largest Covid outbreaks. At least 28 people died and 700 cases were linked to the ship, according to ABC. Another Carnival ship, the Diamond Princess, also recorded 12 Covid-related deaths earlier that year, including the first Australian citizen die from the virus. But the country has since lifted coronavirus restrictions on international travel: Proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test is no longer required for entry, and wearing masks on international flights is encouraged but not mandatory, according to the Australian Department of Health and Welfare. the elderly. The lack of restrictions is a far cry from how Australia initially handled the pandemic. Sydney, the commercial capital, enacted a 106-day lockdown in 2021, while Melbourne endured the world’s longest stay-at-home lockdown. Australia also closed its borders to almost all international travelers for nearly two years, reopening in February. He deported tennis ace Novak Djokovic for not vaccinating, preventing him from competing at this year’s Australian Open. The country has one of the lowest Covid death rates in the Western world. A side effect of the Covid travel rules: Norovirus has dropped Australia’s reopening came after achieving one of the highest immunization rates in the world. As of November 9, nearly 96 percent of residents older than 16 have received two doses of a vaccine against the coronavirus. The country with 25.7 million inhabitants reported a seven-day average of 12 deaths on Friday, or about half that of a month earlier. But New South Wales authorities said this week that the state had entered a new wave of the pandemic, and some medical experts fear the upcoming holiday season will cause a spike in infections that could challenge the hospital system in a country that has lifted almost all virus restrictions. If the major public hospitals on the east coast are not overwhelmed with patients and facing staff shortages during the holiday break – I will donate $1000 to charity, posted on Twitter doctor Steve Robson, president of the Australian Medical Association, in response to news of infections on board the Princess Majestic. (Most of Australia’s population lives on its east coast.) Katerina Ang contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.washingtonpost.com/travel/2022/11/12/majestic-princess-covid-cruise-ship-sydney/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos