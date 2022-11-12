France accepts migrant rescue ship as relations sour with ItalyExBulletin



change the subtitles Vincenzo Circosta/AFP/Getty Images

PARIS As a ship carrying more than 200 migrants rescued at sea docked in a French port on Friday, a diplomatic crisis between France and Italy worsened, signaling further chaos in the European Union’s already messy handling of incoming asylum seekers. in Europe.

France allowed the humanitarian ship Ocean Viking to dock in the port of Toulon after Italy’s new far-right government refused. The incident meant the ship remained suspended for more than two weeks in international waters as health and sanitation conditions deteriorated for the 234 people on board, including 57 children.

Those on board come from countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia, including Bangladesh, Eritrea, Syria, Egypt, Pakistan, Mali and Sudan.

On Thursday, before the ship docked, some migrants with serious health problems were taken by helicopter to a hospital in Corsica.



change the subtitles Vincenzo Circosta/AFP/Getty Images

In a statement, The French group SOS Mediterrane, which operates the ship, called the incident “a dramatic failure by all European states, which have violated maritime law in an unprecedented way”.

France and Italy are accusing each other of “incomprehensible” actions.

Mathieu Tardis, an immigration specialist at the French Institute of International Relations, says international law mandates that survivors of a search and rescue operation be transported to the nearest and safest seaport. “That’s why it’s always Italy and not France when it comes to people coming from Africa and Libya,” he says.

Europe has a way to help countries like Italy on the frontline of migration. In what is known as a “solidarity mechanism”, France and 19 other European countries have voluntarily pledged to take in a certain quota of thousands of migrants arriving in Italy by sea.



change the subtitles Camille Martin Juan/Sos Mediterranee/Handout/Reuters

But Italy’s new government says the solidarity mechanism is not working and says only 164 asylum seekers have been moved from Italy this year to other bloc countries that volunteered to take them in, a fraction of the more than 88,000 who arrived off the coast of Italy in 2022.

Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, put France on the spot this week by thanking the French government for accepting the Ocean Viking when it had yet to do so.



French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin hit Italy saying the country had not met its humanitarian obligations. He called Italy’s refusal to accept the migrants “incomprehensible” and said there would be “serious consequences” for relations with Italy.



Darmanin called France’s admission of migrants on Friday an “extraordinary” decision that would not guide further action. He said France would keep its promise to relocate around 3,500 migrants from Italy over the next year.

The Italian government said it was surprised by France’s reaction. “The French reaction to accepting 234 migrants, when Italy has accepted more than 90,000 this year alone, is completely incomprehensible. said Italian Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi.



Foreign Minister of Italy, Antonio Tajani said By not allowing the Vikings of the Ocean to dock, Italy sent a signal to EU nations that they must play a greater role in relocating migrants arriving on Italian shores.



Although EU countries disagree on policy, the conditions that force people to leave continue to worsen

Tardis says getting different European states to agree on a common immigration policy has always been difficult.



change the subtitles Vincenzo Circosta/AFP/Getty Images

“It’s been a lifelong discussion for the last seven or eight years, how we can best distribute migrants and asylum seekers in the EU,” he says. “And you have several member states, mainly Hungary and Poland, which have refused to accept any migrants or asylum seekers.”

Tardis notes, however, that Poland has taken in hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war.

The diplomatic rift between Paris and Rome shows no signs of easing, at a time when Europeans are increasingly nervous about immigration from Africa and the Middle East. At the same time, the conditions that force people to flee their countries from war, oppression, climate change and famine are worsening, says Judith Sunderland, head of the Europe and Central Asia division at Human Rights Watch.

She says no one would take broken boats and inflatable dinghies unless they were completely desperate and had no other options.

“All these migrants are fleeing terrible situations in their homes and there is incredible evidence of brutality against refugees and migrants in Libya,” she says. Countries like Italy and Malta may feel they are bearing an unfair share of the responsibility for migrants and refugees arriving by sea, but she notes that France and Germany take in far more asylum seekers overall.

“Italy is not overcrowded at all,” says Sunderland.

More than 2,000 deaths and disappearances of migrants are registered on the central Mediterranean route from 2021.

Sunderland warns the number could rise. What is really needed, she says, “is a predictable system for the landing and resettlement of migrants, where they will be treated properly, their rights will be respected and their asylum claims will be received and assessed”.

She says that’s the key to avoiding what happened this week with the Ocean Viking.