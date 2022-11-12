Ukrainian lawmaker reminds GOP of WWII lessons, no ‘national security’ without ‘international stability’





As the Republican Party moves closer to taking majority control in the House of Representatives, a Ukrainian lawmaker is reminding current and future US lawmakers of the lessons learned from World War II and calling for unity in Congress. “Every responsible politician knows and understands that international law, the international security system and generally established borders cannot be violated,” Oleksandr Vasiuk, a member of the Ukrainian Parliament, told Fox News Digital from Ukraine. Vasiuk, who heads the Ukraine-US Strategic Partnership coalition, argued that the borders and principles established after World War II have defined international law and order. UKRAINE’S ZELENSKY GIVES ‘UNSTOPPABLE’ SUPPORT IF GOP DOES GOOD LESSONS “We have gained international stability and security at a very high price,” he said. “National stability and security in many respects depends on international stability and security.” The US has been one of Kiev’s main backers since the Russian invasion in February and has provided $19 billion in security aid since January 2021, more than $18 billion of which has been provided since the February invasion. While Washington’s support for Ukraine has been largely bipartisan, House Republicans called the issue into question ahead of the U.S. midterm elections when Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., said the GOP would not write a “blank check” to Kiev if it won control. above the lower room. Similarly, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said last week that “under Republicans, not another penny will go to Ukraine” if the GOP wins the House. “Our country comes first,” she added. US SENDS ANOTHER $400 MILLION ARMS PACKAGE TO UKRAINE, TOTALING AT OVER $19 BILLION Neither the GOP nor the Democrats have secured control of either house of Congress. But while the race remains extremely close in the Senate, Republicans look a little more confident of their imminent victory in the House of Representatives after securing 211 of the 218 seats needed to win a majority, as opposed to Democrats’ 192 seats. There are still 32 seats that have not yet been called in the House of Representatives. In his interview with Fox News Digital, Vasiuk urged lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to remember that they, along with their Ukrainian allies, “share common values ​​that are based on democracy,” especially in the face of Russian aggression. Vasiuk said he is not concerned about which party controls Congress and noted that he already has plans to travel to Washington in December to meet with Democratic and Republican lawmakers. The Ukrainian parliamentarian plans to discuss expanding “bilateral cooperation” when it comes to economic, energy, security and humanitarian concerns, among others. CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP “American citizens made their choice in a democratic vote. It was an important day for the United States and for the whole world,” he said. “This is democracy in action, which Ukraine is watching.” “We’ve always had bipartisan and bicameral support. I have no doubt that will continue,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/world/ukrainian-lawmaker-reminds-gop-wwii-lessons-no-national-security-without-international-stability The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos