UN Secretary-General: The world has failed strife-torn Myanmar





United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world has failed Myanmar and is hoping the Association of Southeast Asian Nations will be able to pressure the member state to agree to its peace plan next year. .

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday that the world had failed Myanmar and expressed hope that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations would be able to pressure the member state to agree to its peace plan within the year. next. ASEAN leaders at the group’s ongoing summit in Phnom Penh agreed on a plan on Friday that mainly charges Indonesia when it takes over the group’s rotating chair in 2023 to develop measurable indicators and a timeline for Myanmar to implemented the so-called five points. consensus for peace. Indonesia has been one of the ASEAN countries most outspoken about the need to do more to address the situation in Myanmar, and Guterres told reporters he thought the Indonesian government would be able to push the agenda forward in a positive way. ASEAN’s decision announced Friday includes asking the UN and other external partners for help in supporting the group’s efforts. Guterres said he hoped the UN special envoy for Myanmar, Noeleen Heyzer, would work closely with her ASEAN counterpart to end dramatic human rights violations in the country. All have failed with regard to Myanmar, Guterres said. The international community as a whole has failed and the UN is part of the international community. The ASEAN peace plan calls for an immediate cessation of violence, a dialogue between all parties, the mediation of an ASEAN special envoy, the provision of humanitarian aid and a visit to Myanmar by the special envoy to meet all the parties. The Myanmar government initially agreed to the plan, but has made little effort to implement it.

