International
Miami International Airports Military Hospitality Hall Needs Volunteers, Donations
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. Beyond the hustle and bustle of Miami International Airport’s Concourse E, there is a sanctuary for veterans and military families.
Lt Col Dorian Turner was using the lounge with his wife Terea and young children two-year-old Tyler and seven-year-old Tori, who is a Girl Scout.
A small part of the thanks, I think, the communities give back to the veterans, Turner said.
The military hospitality hall is run by Vietnam-era vets like Angel Rodriguez. He joined in 2011 as a volunteer and in 2013 the board appointed him as executive director.
We show them where the food court is, Rodriguez said. Your home away from home. We have computers, we have wifi. We need to give our veterans a big thank you for their service.
Rodriguez is looking for volunteers, and he recently toured a group of members of the 1919 Girl Scouts troop.
As you can see some of the pictures on the wall of the families that have been here with us, including my grandchildren, Rodriguez said.
The lounge depends on donations. Before the pandemic, they had 35 volunteers on deck and that number is now 18 and they are all in their 70s. It’s time to pass the baton so that a new generation can continue to pay it forward.
Many of those volunteers, whose average is 73, decided not to return for health reasons, so Rodriguez is looking for younger veterans who can continue to pay these daily acts of kindness forward and volunteer to help to salute military personnel, veterans and their families. Responsibilities include checking guests into the lounge and keeping it tidy.
Keep the place clean, keep it tidy, Rodriguez said.
Military personnel travel a lot and I think a lot of community members have appreciated the personnel and in a way they can be back in an hour here or there, Turner said.
What a way to show patriotism by volunteering here, Rodriguez said.
For more information on how to support the hall with donations or if you are over 21 and would like to sign up as a staff volunteer, visit this page.
Military Hospitality Lounge at Miami International Airport Fast Facts:
*They average 1400 guests per month.
*In 1998 a group of military veterans joined forces to create the non-profit Armed Forces Service Center, better known as the Military Hospitality Hall at Miami International Airport, to replace the United Service Organization (USO) which had to close its doors due to fundraising issues. .
Call for volunteers:
*The Military Hospitality Hall is looking for volunteers to host the hall. You must be 21 years of age or older. Host duties include greeting military service members, veterans and their families, keeping the hall tidy and helping to replenish hot and cold meals. The most important task is to welcome and thank our guests for their service to this great nation.
*Seeking retirees who are able to serve two to three 4-hour shifts per month.
The most important task is to welcome and thank our guests for their service to this great nation.
*MIS and TSA require volunteers to complete an application which will include a background check. You can start the application process to be a volunteer here: https://afscmiami.com/volunteer-at-lounge/
Girl Scout Troop 1919:
*Members of Girl Scouts Troop 1919 are working with the Military Hospitality Lounge as part of their Bronze Award Project, one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting. The focus is to bring a sustainable community service project to the Military Hospitality Hall at the MIA to help veterans, military personnel and their families.
* If you want to help their efforts contact: [email protected]
Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.local10.com/news/local/2022/11/11/miami-international-airports-military-hospitality-lounge-needs-volunteers-donations/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Drexel survives the late return of Old Dominion
- Miami International Airports Military Hospitality Hall Needs Volunteers, Donations
- Field equipment for Ukrainian female soldiers surprises Amanpour
- 5.4 magnitude earthquake strikes Nepal
- Namma Startup Awards Roadshow
- UN Secretary-General: The world has failed strife-torn Myanmar
- Sharifs make key decisions in foreign lands to save corruption money: Imran Khan
- ‘I take 2-3 kilo abuse as nutrition’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s digs at TRS in Telangana | India News
- Hollywood must cast Arden Cho in a romantic comedy
- Women’s UTR Pro Tournament: Jennifer Takes on Suhitha in the Finals
- Dress for Success is hosting a three-day “Shop for a Cause” sale
- Cuba agrees to accept deportation flights from the US