Miami International Airports Military Hospitality Hall Needs Volunteers, Donations

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. Beyond the hustle and bustle of Miami International Airport’s Concourse E, there is a sanctuary for veterans and military families.

Lt Col Dorian Turner was using the lounge with his wife Terea and young children two-year-old Tyler and seven-year-old Tori, who is a Girl Scout.

A small part of the thanks, I think, the communities give back to the veterans, Turner said.

The military hospitality hall is run by Vietnam-era vets like Angel Rodriguez. He joined in 2011 as a volunteer and in 2013 the board appointed him as executive director.

We show them where the food court is, Rodriguez said. Your home away from home. We have computers, we have wifi. We need to give our veterans a big thank you for their service.

Rodriguez is looking for volunteers, and he recently toured a group of members of the 1919 Girl Scouts troop.

As you can see some of the pictures on the wall of the families that have been here with us, including my grandchildren, Rodriguez said.

The lounge depends on donations. Before the pandemic, they had 35 volunteers on deck and that number is now 18 and they are all in their 70s. It’s time to pass the baton so that a new generation can continue to pay it forward.

Many of those volunteers, whose average is 73, decided not to return for health reasons, so Rodriguez is looking for younger veterans who can continue to pay these daily acts of kindness forward and volunteer to help to salute military personnel, veterans and their families. Responsibilities include checking guests into the lounge and keeping it tidy.

Keep the place clean, keep it tidy, Rodriguez said.

Military personnel travel a lot and I think a lot of community members have appreciated the personnel and in a way they can be back in an hour here or there, Turner said.

What a way to show patriotism by volunteering here, Rodriguez said.

For more information on how to support the hall with donations or if you are over 21 and would like to sign up as a staff volunteer, visit this page.

Military Hospitality Lounge at Miami International Airport Fast Facts:

*They average 1400 guests per month.

*In 1998 a group of military veterans joined forces to create the non-profit Armed Forces Service Center, better known as the Military Hospitality Hall at Miami International Airport, to replace the United Service Organization (USO) which had to close its doors due to fundraising issues. .

Call for volunteers:

*The Military Hospitality Hall is looking for volunteers to host the hall. You must be 21 years of age or older. Host duties include greeting military service members, veterans and their families, keeping the hall tidy and helping to replenish hot and cold meals. The most important task is to welcome and thank our guests for their service to this great nation.

*Seeking retirees who are able to serve two to three 4-hour shifts per month.

*MIS and TSA require volunteers to complete an application which will include a background check. You can start the application process to be a volunteer here: https://afscmiami.com/volunteer-at-lounge/

Girl Scout Troop 1919:

*Members of Girl Scouts Troop 1919 are working with the Military Hospitality Lounge as part of their Bronze Award Project, one of the highest awards in Girl Scouting. The focus is to bring a sustainable community service project to the Military Hospitality Hall at the MIA to help veterans, military personnel and their families.

* If you want to help their efforts contact: [email protected]