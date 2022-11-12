Funeral homes receive international award for 9th year | News, Sports, Jobs





For the ninth consecutive year, Chambers and James Funeral, Pet and Cremation Services has been recognized by an international professional organization for its high standards of service and community involvement. Based in Wellsburg and Follansbee, the funeral homes have earned the National Funeral Directors Association’s 2022 Pursuit of Excellence Award. The organization consists of approximately 20,000 members representing approximately 11,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 other countries. Eric Fithyan, owner of Chambers and James, said to be considered for the award, funeral homes must submit an extensive application form that includes a report on a recent community project. Fithyan said this year’s application noted that James Funeral Home was among several hosts for the Art Hop held by the West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureau last fall. The event serves to showcase the work of many local artists, and three displayed their art inside the funeral home while services were not being held. Fithyan said it was nice to have visitors to the funeral home for another occasion and it was good that it came at a time when the funeral home had recently been painted and repainted. It’s among a number of community projects Fithyan and his staff have undertaken over the years. Others have included placing seasonal banners with messages ranging from “Our community is heating up” for the summer of “Thank you for your service” for Veterans Day in the Wellsburg downtown business district. Fithyan and his staff hang the banners every season. He and his staff also have organized a US flag retirement service with the help of veterans groups and collecting sweaters and other items for veterans at nursing homes. The application also notes Fithyan’s involvement in various local groups, including the Follansbee Chamber of Commerce, of which he is president; and the Wellsburg Chamber of Commerce, for which he organizes its Christmas parade. Officials with the NFDA said award recipients also have demonstrated proficiency in key areas of funeral service, including compliance with state and federal regulations; staff education and professional development, outstanding programs and resources for victims’ families, and promotion of funeral home services through a variety of marketing and public relations strategies. Funeral directors applying for the award must also sign a pledge of ethical practice. Fithyan said the NFDA membership has been very beneficial. “It’s an organization that allows funeral homes to share ideas and learn how they can improve their service and community involvement.” he said. (Scott can be reached at [email protected]) Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

