Canada draws Bahrain 2-2 in pre-World Cup exhibition





An 81st-minute own goal off the foot of Ali Abdula Haram earned Canada a 2-2 draw against Bahrain in Manama on Friday night in its final pre-World Cup exhibition. Ismael Kone put Canada ahead in the sixth minute with his first international goal, beating goalkeeper Ebrahim Lutfalla with a high shot after a long ball from Montreal teammate Kamal Miller deep in Canada’s end. Mahdi Haumaidan equalized from inside the penalty area in the 14th after a pass from Abdulla Yusuf, who had beaten Joel Waterman. Haumaidans’ shot went off the right hand of goalkeeper Dwayne St. Clair. Waterman was making his international debut. Yusuk’s penalty kick put Bahrain 2-1 up in the 65th. Canada equalized when Zachary Brault-Guillards low cross bounced off the feet of Lucas Cavallini and Abdula Haram. “A very good test and the kind of test we needed,” Canada coach John Herdman said. We knew Bahrain would treat this as a big game and they brought real intensity. It’s what we needed to knock off some rust and be able to evaluate some players at this level. I think what we learned is that there have been some good moments, but there is still work to be done. We have to get the team into a cohesiveness and get them back into that match rhythm. Canada, back at the World Cup for the first time since 1986, opens Group F against Belgium on November 23, before facing Croatia four days later and Morocco on December 1. The exhibition was played in 84 degree (29 Celsius) heat. Herdman plans to announce his 26-man squad on Sunday and the Europe-based players will report ahead of an exhibition match against Japan on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. Defenseman Doneil Henry was scratched with an injury in the warm-up. “It was one of the hardest moments of my career today to see the big man out there suffering,” said Herdman, who was awaiting an assessment of Henry’s injury. Defender Alistair Johnston played his 27th consecutive international game, tying the Canadian record set by Bruce Wilson. Ayo Akinola made his first appearance since injuring his knee against USA during the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup. ___ AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

