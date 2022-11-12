UMB Global Hub to help international programs





Global Hub is a website, database and interactive map, University of Maryland, Baltimore President launched Bruce E. Jarrell, MD, FACS, in a town hall announcing the launch of the Global Hub. But more than that, it is an investment in the staff and leadership needed so that we have the expertise to develop and implement world-class global programs with our extensive network of international partners. Jarrell explained that the 2020 Internationalization Report called on the University to build strong administrative structures to support global engagement, including streamlining processes for travel and reimbursement. As you will see today, the Global Hub fulfills this demonstrated need in these ways and many more, he said. Assistant Vice President for Global Engagement, Virginia Rowthorn, JD, LLMadded that the creation of the Global Hub represents an important step forward in UMB’s mission to improve the human condition by enabling and strengthening global health and education partnerships. This is an incredibly important investment by the university that will support (and enhance) our strong global portfolio, she told the virtual audience of faculty, researchers and students. Rowthorn also introduced the co-director of the Global Hub Anna Schowengerdt, MS. Schowengerdt, who joined UMB in September, brings 25 years of leadership experience in global development and humanitarian aid, working with agencies such as Save the Children and the International Youth Foundation. The Global Hub, she said, is essentially a new service for all UMB schools and programs that are or are interested in conducting research and/or education programs internationally. The Global Hub will support the UMB community to understand and follow university policies, business processes and best practice standards. We focus on a number of functions that are not always visible and can sometimes be overlooked, but are critical to ensuring that international programs are conducted safely, efficiently and cost-effectively, in compliance with the laws and requirements of the host countries. activity, and considering equality and inclusion in a global context, she said. Another member of the Global Hub leadership team presented at the launch’s virtual town hall was Herty Cortez Diaz, director of risk management in the International Operations department. Cortez Diaz walked the audience through the Global Hub website to explain its functions, including policies and procedures, travel connections, accommodation, reimbursement and more. We have tried to simplify this process as much as possible, he explained. If you need more information about a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between UMB and an international partner, then you can now find detailed processes that explain roles and responsibilities and checklists that support your planning. To help those not yet involved in an international program better understand the challenges and rewards, the Global Hub team also showcased three case study programs now operating in Rwanda, The Gambia and Malawi, a program with which Rowthorn has a great experience. . The Global Hub has experts in international procurement who will help navigate the economy of informal service providers. Another area where we needed support was understanding student safety considerations and helping students develop situational awareness around things like whether or not to hire local taxis. These are things that Global Hub has the expertise to support, Rowthorn explained. In turn, Global Hub can assist with visa expertise and invitation letters when our associates visit Baltimore. Overall, the team that created this innovative Malawi program would have greatly benefited from Global Hub’s support from the start. We warmly welcome anyone planning education abroad to contact the global center for support. Watch the entire town hall, including questions from the audience at the link at the top of this page.

