The Secretary-General supports the importance of a single global economy

Mr. Guterres was speaking to reporters a day after addressing regional leaders attending the 12th Summit between the UN and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Avoid at all costs

As I said at yesterday’s summit meeting, we must avoid at all costs the splitting of the global economy into two parts. led by the two largest economies United States and Chinait said.

Such a disruption, with two different sets of rules, two dominant currencies, two Internets, and two conflicting AI strategies, will undermine the world’s capacity to respond to the dramatic challenges we face.

He said ASEAN countries are well placed to bridge this divide, stressing that we must have it a global economy and a global market accessible to all.

‘endless nightmare’ in Myanmar

The UN chief also reported on some of the issues discussed at the summit, including the situation in Myanmar, which he described as a never-ending nightmare for the people of that country, and a threat to peace and security throughout the region.

Myanmar’s military took power in February 2021 and since then, the country has been in the grip of a political, human rights and humanitarian crisis.

Mr. Guterres said ASEAN has taken a principled approach to the issue through its five-point consensus.

A unified strategy is needed

The plan was adopted in April 2021 and calls for an immediate cessation of violence, constructive dialogue between the parties, the appointment of a special envoy, the provision of humanitarian assistance and a visit to the country by the special envoy.

I call on all countries, including ASEAN members, to seek a unified strategy towards Myanmar, focused on the needs and aspirations of the country’s people, he said.

Solutions for turbulent times

The war in Ukraine, the global energy and food crisis and the climate emergency were also on the agenda at the one-day summit.

In these turbulent times, regional organizations including ASEAN are essential for building global solutions, said Mr. Guterres to journalists.

The Secretary General traveled to Cambodia from Egypt, where the COP27 UN climate change conference is taking place.

Climate Solidarity Pact

Mr Guterres is calling for a Climate Solidarity Pact for developed and developing economies to combine resources and capacity to defeat climate change.

It is also calling for leaders to agree on a financial mechanism to support countries suffering loss and damage from climate-related disasters.

The UN chief will then travel to Bali, Indonesia, for the G20 summit of the world’s major economies, which begins on Tuesday.

Proposal of the stimulus package

My priority in Bali will be to talk about countries in the Global South that have been hit by COVID-19 pandemic and climate emergency, and now face food, energy and financial crises exacerbated by the war in Ukraine and crushing debt, he said.

Mr Guterres wants G20 leaders to approve a stimulus package to provide developing countries with much-needed investment and liquidity.

The UN is also working to ease the global food crisis by expanding a landmark initiative to return Ukrainian grain to markets and removing barriers to Russian food and fertilizer exports.

Answering the questions

The Secretary-General was asked for his perspective on human rights in the ASEAN region and in the host country Cambodia.

Although the situation is different from country to country, he emphasized that human rights must be fully respected.

Indeed, my appeal, and specifically my appeal in a country like Cambodia is for public space should be open and for Protect human rights defenders and climate activistsand for to expand cooperation with civil societyhe said.

The Secretary-General also expressed concern about Myanmar, saying there are systematic violations of human rights absolutely unacceptable AND causing tremendous suffering for the population.

Hopes for the Indonesian presidency

Asked about UN-ASEAN cooperation to resolve the Myanmar crisis, he said it was important for the Five-Point Consensus to move forward.

Indonesia will chair ASEAN next year and Mr. Guterres expressed the hope that her presidency will see the development of initiatives towards this objective.

We must return to a democracy, to a transition to democracy. We must release the political prisoners. We need to create a comprehensive process and I am confident that the Indonesian presidency will work hard next year in this direction.

Peace in Ukraine

Mr. Guterres also underlined the UN’s clear position on Ukraine, again answering a question from journalists.

The Russian invasion was one violation of UN Charterhe said and violation of the country’s territorial integrity.

At the same time, he emphasized that it is very important to create the conditions for the progressive restoration of dialogue that will lead to a future where peace will prevail, without adding any kind of peace – peace based on the values ​​of the UN Charter -‘s. and peace based on international law.