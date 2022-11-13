International
Russian oligarchs and companies under sanctions are among the lobbyists at Cop27 | Cop27
Russian oligarchs and the heads of numerous companies under international sanctions are among the lobbyists currently attending Cop27 in Sharm el-Sheikh.
Among those at key climate talks are billionaire and former aluminum magnate Oleg Deripaska, who is under UK sanctions, and billionaire Andrey Melnichenko, the former head of Russian fertilizer company EuroChem Group, who has been target of individual sanctions from the European Union which he contestedcalling them absurd and meaningless.
Gas giant Gazprom has sent six delegates to the talks, along with the managing director of Sberbank. Both are under US and EU sanctions. Representatives from oil company Lukoil, mining company Severstal and Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works are also present, all of which are under US sanctions.
Oil and gas company Tatneft, currently sanctioned by the EU, sent three lobbyists to the climate talks, according to data compiled by the organizations Corporate Responsibility, Global Evidence and the European Corporate Observatory. The Russian delegation includes metallurgical companies Severstal and NLMK Group, part of an industry that has faced sanctions from the EU.
The Cop27 climate talks have been colored in large part by debates about how the world should adapt to a shortage of Russian gas supplies. It follows months of fears in Europe about energy shortages stemming from Moscow’s decision to abruptly cut gas supplies to Europe in response to international sanctions over President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine in February.
As delegates gathered in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh, environmental groups, scientists and representatives from the global south expressed fears that Europe’s energy crisis could be used as a pretext for further gas exploration in Africa, rather than a push to increase renewable resources. energy resources around the world.
The presence of industry lobbyists and oil and gas industry executives, including six representatives from the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs, a lobby group, suggests Russia is using crucial climate talks to boost business.
It also suggests that the Russian delegation may seek to promote non-sanctioned industries, such as certain metals and fertilizers, which are linked to Russia’s influence on global food supplies and rising food costs, particularly in the global south.
Russia is the worlds the fourth largest emitter of greenhouse gases AND the third largest oil supplier, behind the US and Saudi Arabia, with a troubled environmental record that includes a decade of Arctic drilling for further fossil fuel supplies as permafrost melts under rising global temperatures.
Critics have arguing that Russia had been looking for ways to take advantage of the climate crisis, particularly in terms of drilling in the Arctic. Putin’s climate envoy, Ruslan Edelgeriev, told the Cop27 talks that if there were no sanctions, restrictions or any discriminatory approach, the Russian Federation could have reached carbon neutrality earlier.
Deripaska was sued by the US Department of Justice in September for evading sanctions related to his company Basic Element. According to to the Interfax news agency, he divested his controlling stake in the EN+ company, which sent three representatives to Sharm el-Sheikh, in 2019 under an agreement with the US Treasury’s Foreign Assets Control office.
Dr Oleksiy Ryabchyn, a Ukrainian member of the Cop27 delegation, said it was funny to know that Russian oligarchs are sneaking through the corridors. It’s funny that they are able to travel freely. To me, if these oligarchs can’t stop this bloody war, then they shouldn’t. [at Cop]. Ukrainian NGOs tried to find those Russians to organize a protest, but they are hiding in offices and are afraid to walk freely in the corridors. We see that Russia is in complete isolation at this conference.
The wealth of Melnichenko and representatives from his former company Eurochem is linked to the production of Russian vital fertilizers. In August, the head of EuroChem credited the division of the US Treasury Department responsible for implementing global sanctions for their decision not to sanction them, saying it meant they were recognized as a crucial player in the global food supply . The head of the UN, Antonio Guterres, said he would work with officials to secure the global supply of Russian fertilizer products.
Samir Brikho, executive chairman of EuroChems, said: Thousands of farmers around the world depend on us to supply them with the timely plant nutrients they need to get the most out of their land so they can feed their communities.
Ukrainian and Western officials have accused Russia of using food as a weapon since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, which caused a global spike in food prices. Russia has used the escalation to put pressure on Western countries that support Ukraine, and as leverage on Global South nations, including Cop27 host Egypt.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN in May that the food supply for millions of Ukrainians and millions around the world is literally being held hostage by the Russian military.
