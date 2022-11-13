Winners Selected for 82nd NWWS International Open Exhibition Showcase the Versatility of Water Media





Caitlin Leline Hatch, “Waiting Patiently.” 16×20 watercolor 75 paintings from a wealth of artistic talent selected for online exhibition that runs until January 6, 2023 One of juror Andy Evansen’s goals in selecting 75 water media paintings from the 664 submitted for the Northwest Watercolor Society’s (NWWS) 82nd International Open Exhibition was to select different styles to show the versatility and possibilities of the medium. At the awards reception late last month he explained why he chose each painting. The recorded event is available for public viewing as a free online exhibit until January 6, 2023 at www.nwws.org First place $2,000 cash went to Caitlin Leline Hatch for “Waiting Patiently.” “Important subtle light shapes on the face to show sinews, knots and veins and strong rich colors on the neck,” impressed Evansen with extraordinary skill. “It’s painted realistically, yet expressive enough that it still embraces what makes watercolor such a beautiful and unique medium.” “Guillermo” by Amalia Fisch “Every time I looked at this painting, it brought a smile to my face,” Evansen told ‘Guillermo’ by Amalia Fisch gave him second place cash of $1,300. “A cubist division of space… reduced to large simple shapes works so well. A unique vision and charming painting.” olive “The textures and variety of shapes in the eye make the difference in the elegance and design of this painting. “We’re looking directly at the dog and that makes for another level of greatness. “Olive” by Lei Chi “It has as much emotion and feeling as any portrait of people,” Evansen explained of Lei Chi’s “Olive,” which was awarded $800 for third place. A $1,000 Purchase Prize was awarded John Ebner for “Chinese Mist.” Also, 11 other prizes of goods and money were distributed. To see the award winners and other accepted paintings, go to www.nwws.org At the end of the event, Evansen congratulated everyone and in an almost apologetic voice said, “If you didn’t win an award, try again next time – like we all do.” A variety of water media paintings are accepted into NWWS exhibitions. All artwork is for sale by contacting NWWS Treasurer Shirley at [email protected] Artists receive 75% of the sale price.

