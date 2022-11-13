Biden will meet with key US allies Japan and South Korea after the midterm hike



Phnom Penh, Cambodia

CNN

–



President Joe Biden landed in Cambodia on Saturday still reeling from midterm election results that have produced a surprise boost in the country for his second two years in office.

The scale of the challenges abroad, and the effort to translate 21 months of intense engagement into tangible results for US alliances, will test the value of that political capital on the international stage, even as votes are still being counted.

Biden will face a number of tough challenges in his meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, critical allies in an Indo-Pacific region rocked by an increasingly belligerent North Korea. An assertive and confrontational China, long a central animating issue for the Biden administration, also looms large.

Biden will also meet with Kishida and Yoon individually before their trilateral meeting.

Biden’s stop at the summit of Asian nations comes as advisers see a clear boost from the reversal of historical and political trends in the midterm elections. While Biden’s message will not change dramatically, the weight behind him is definitely stronger as American voters delivered a message that exceeded the hopes of even the most optimistic White House officials.

The trio of world leaders previously met on the sidelines of the NATO summit in June, pledging to increase cooperation, a tricky task for key US allies who have a historically fraught relationship.

But that cooperation is necessary, as recent and increased aggression from North Korea will be top of mind for the trio of leaders on Sunday. North Korea has conducted missile launches on 32 days this year, according to a CNN count of ballistic and cruise missiles. In contrast, he played just four Tests in 2020 and eight in 2021.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan suggested on Saturday that the meeting will not lead to specific outcomes, telling reporters aboard Air Force One that the leaders will be able to discuss broader security issues in the Indo-Pacific and also , specifically, the threats posed by North Korean missiles. and nuclear programs.

The trilateral comes a day before a high-profile, one-on-one meeting for Biden with Chinese leader Xi Jinping, their first face-to-face meeting since Biden took office. This meeting will take place on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Bali.

Speaking to reporters Sunday morning, Biden said he was entering the meeting with Xi in a relatively strong position.

I know I will come out stronger, he said, noting that he knew Xi well and that there were very few misunderstandings between the two leaders.

We just have to figure out what the red lines are and what the most important things are for each of us in the coming years, Biden said.

Biden, Yoon and Fumio will also discuss Monday’s meeting during the trilateral meeting.

One thing that President Biden certainly wants to do with our closest allies is preview what he intends to do, and also ask the leaders of (South Korea) and Japan, what would you like me to freeze? What do you want me to come in with? said Sullivan, adding that it will be a theme but not the main event of the three-way.

Earlier on Sunday, Biden will attend the East Asia Summit, building on Saturday’s appearance at the ASEAN Summit aimed at strengthening US-Indo-Pacific relations. He then meets up with Fumio and Yoon before leaving for Bali.

That leg of the trip, a senior administration official told reporters in a phone call earlier this week, reflects increased engagement with ASEAN and Southeast Asia during the Biden administration.

Biden, the official added, will lay out our vision to maintain a pace of expanded engagement while also trying to address concerns of importance to ASEAN in ways they seek, keeping a constant theme throughout the Biden presidency of building alliances. in strategic competition with China.

Among the main topics of discussion this weekend in Cambodia, the official said, is the ongoing conflict in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a coup last year.

World leaders will discuss efforts to promote respect for human rights, the rule of law and good governance, the rules-based international order, and also to address the ongoing crisis in Burma.

Biden arrived in Phnom Penh on Saturday, holding a bilateral meeting with ASEAN chairman and Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, and attending the ASEAN-US summit.

This is my third trip, my third summit, my second in person, and it’s a testament to the importance the United States places on our relationship with ASEAN and our commitment to ASEAN’s core. ASEAN is the heart of my administrations Indo-Pacific strategy. And we continue to strengthen our commitment to work in step with an empowered and unified ASEAN, Biden said in brief opening remarks as the summit began.

On Friday, Biden made a three-hour stop in Sharm El Shiekh, Egypt, where he attended the COP27 climate summit and met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.