FPIs invest Rs 19,000 crore in stocks in November to tame US inflation, dollar





Foreign investors have injected roughly Rs 19,000 crore into Indian stocks so far this month, largely due to the moderate US inflation trend and the softening dollar. This came after a net outflow of just Rs 8 crore last month and Rs 7,624 crore in September, filings with depositors showed. Before these outflows, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were net buyers in August to the tune of Rs 51,200 crore and nearly Rs 5,000 crore in July. Before that, foreign investors were net sellers of Indian stocks for nine consecutive months, which started in October last year. VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services, believes that FPIs are likely to buy more in the coming days as US inflation is showing a moderating trend and the dollar and US bond yields are falling. Also, India has the best income growth outlook among major economies. However, estimates are expanding, he added. According to the data, FPIs invested Rs 18,979 crore in equities during November 1-11. So far this year, total FPI outflows in equities have reached Rs 1.5 lakh crore. FPIs were sellers in October initially, but the selling slowed dramatically due to some improvement in sentiment in global markets and they bounced back strongly in November. Shrikant Chouhan, Head – Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities, attributed the recent inflows to softening inflation, global bond yields and the dollar index. “The resilience that Indian equity markets have shown amid global turmoil and the way it has weathered the odds and negative signs in recent times has not gone unnoticed. “As equity markets have rallied relentlessly in recent times, foreign investors have come back not to miss out on the return potential it offers,” said Himanshu Srivastava, Associate Director, Morningstar India. Also, the Indian economy is now perceived to be on more solid ground compared to its global counterparts, which is also reflected in a fairly strong quarterly result. Moreover, stabilization in the rupee against the dollar would also have prompted FPIs to invest in Indian equities, he added. Manoj Purohit, Partner and Head – Financial Services Tax, BDO India, said the macroeconomic front, US Fed rates, volatility in crude oil prices, volatility in US bond yields and the dollar index played a leading role in boosting investment sentiments. On the domestic front, RBI’s continued efforts to keep a check on inflationary trends, strong tax collections, domestic consumption history returning to pre-pandemic levels have enabled India to remain on a more stable footing. good compared to other emerging markets. said. According to him, another major reason that India is being considered as a preferred destination for capital investment is the shift of some large investments from China, which is currently facing economic and political uncertainty. On the other hand, foreign investors withdrew Rs 2,784 crore from the debt market during the period under review. Apart from India, FPI flows were positive for the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan and Thailand so far this month.

