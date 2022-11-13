Cruise ship with 800 Covid-positive passengers docks in Sydney









CNN

–

A cruise ship carrying hundreds of Covid-positive passengers docked in Sydney, Australia, after being hit by a wave of infections. The Majestic Princess cruise ship was about halfway through a 12-day voyage when an outbreak of cases was noticed, Carnival Australia president Marguerite Fitzgerald told reporters at a media briefing on Saturday. The ship had 4,600 passengers and crew on board at the time, according to CNN affiliate Nine News. After mass testing of 3,300 passengers, about 800 tested positive for Covid-19, as did a small number of crew, Fitzgerald said. All positive cases were mildly symptomatic or asymptomatic, and those guests were isolated in their rooms and then separated from non-affected guests, a spokeswoman for parent company Princess Cruises, Briana Latter, told CNN. Cruise operators separately escorted those infected from the ship and advised them to complete a five-day isolation period, CNN affiliate Nine News reported. Those who tested negative were allowed to leave the ship, a New South Wales Health declaration read. Carnival has advised NSW Health that they are assisting passengers with Covid-19 to make safe travel arrangements, the statement added. The latter said the explosion aboard the Majestic Princess was reflective of an increase in community transmission in Australia. Australia has seen an increase in Covid cases recently, leading to more caution from within the government. The New South Wales Ministry of Health has recorded 19,800 new cases of Covid-19 and 22 deaths in the past week. The Majestic Princess cruise ship has since departed Sydney on her next voyage to Melbourne and Tasmania. In a later statement, Fitzgerald said Carnival Australia has flown over 50 international and domestic voyages with the vast majority of more than 100,000 guests unaffected by Covid.

However, the emergence of Covid in the community has meant that we have seen an increase in positive cases in the last three trips, she said. Fitzgerald said the company has implemented the most rigorous and stringent measures that go far beyond current guidelines, including requiring 95% of guests over the age of 12 to be vaccinated and testing staff and passengers for Covid before boarding. We take our responsibility to keep everyone safe very seriously. This extends not only to looking after our guests, but also to the wider community in which we operate and visit, said Fitzgerald. The Majestic Princess is not the first Carnival cruise to be hit by a Covid outbreak. At least three other ships in the company’s Princess fleet, Ruby Princess, Diamond Princess and Grand Princess, experienced outbreaks earlier in the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/australia/australia-covid-majestic-princess-cruise-passengers-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos