Donetsk battles ‘hell’, says Ukraine’s Zelenskiy, as Kherson hides

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Jesco Denzel | BPA | via Reuters

Russian forces destroyed key infrastructure in the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson before fleeing, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said, while his counterparts in Russia and Iran pledged to deepen economic, political and trade ties. Zelenskiy described the battles as “hell” in the eastern Donetsk region, where pro-Moscow forces were putting up a much tougher fight after Russia on Friday abandoned the only regional capital it had captured since the war began in February. Jubilant residents of Kherson welcomed the arriving troops, while Zelenskiy said authorities, in their efforts to stabilize the region, had dealt with nearly 2,000 mines, wires and unexploded shells left by the departing Russians.

A view of the Ukrainian flag in front of a damaged settlement in Potemkin village which was recently recaptured by Russian Forces, Kherson Oblast, Kherson, Ukraine on November 10, 2022. Metin Atkas Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Russians “everywhere have the same goal: to humiliate people as much as possible. But we will restore everything, believe me,” Zelenskiy said in a video speech on Saturday. “Before fleeing Kherson, the invaders destroyed all critical infrastructure: communications, water, heating, electricity.” Ukraine’s success in Kherson, where its troops now control more than 60 regional settlements, as well as elsewhere, benefited in part from resistance in the Donetsk region despite repeated Russian attacks, Zelenskiy added. “It’s just hell there – there are extremely fierce battles there every day,” he said. “But our units are defending bravely – they are resisting the terrible pressure of the invaders, maintaining our defense lines.” In a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed “further strengthening of cooperation in the political, trade and economic fields, including the transport and logistics sector,” the Kremlin said on Saturday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on November 7, 2022. Maksim Blinov | Sputnik | Reuters

Russia has stepped up efforts to build ties with Iran and other non-Western countries during the war, with a senior Russian security official meeting Iranian leaders in Tehran on Wednesday. The visit followed accusations from Ukraine and the West that Russia has used Iranian drones to target Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. Iran says it sent Russia a small number of drones before the war began. Last month, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles. But Ukraine will decide the timing and content of any negotiating framework with Russia, according to the reading of a meeting Saturday between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba in Phnom Penh. The Washington Post reported a week ago that the Biden administration was privately encouraging Ukraine’s leaders to signal an open negotiation with Russia and drop their public refusal to engage in peace talks unless Putin is removed from power. Moscow calls its action in Ukraine a “special military operation” aimed at demilitarizing and “denazifying” its smaller neighbor. Kiev and its allies say Russia’s invasion, which has killed tens of thousands and uprooted millions, was unprovoked and illegal.

‘Twenty Years Younger’

On the road to Kherson, villagers carrying flowers waited Saturday to greet and kiss Ukrainian soldiers as they poured in to secure control of the right bank of the Dnipro River after the stunning Russian retreat. “We have become 20 years younger in the last two days,” said Valentyna Buhailova, 61, just before a Ukrainian soldier jumped out of a small truck and embraced her and her companion Nataliya Porkhunuk, 66. in a village near the center of Kherson. But barrages of artillery fire surrounded the international airport and police said they were setting up roadblocks in and around the city and searching for mines left behind. The mayor said the humanitarian situation was “dire” due to shortages of water, medicine and bread, as residents celebrated their liberation on what Zelenskiy called a “historic day”.