Deadly explosion rocks central Istanbul street

At least six people were killed and 53 injured in an explosion in the heart of the Turkish city of Istanbul on Sunday afternoon, according to the city’s governor.

Those who were injured are being treated, added the governor, Ali Yerlikaya.

We wish God mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured, he wrote on Twitter.

Yerlikaya earlier confirmed that the blast occurred on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square and that emergency services were on the scene. Developments will be shared with the public, he said.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the explosion may be terror-related, but that it is not certain at this point.

In a press conference, Erdogan said: It may be wrong to say that this is definitely terror, but according to the preliminary findings, what my governors told us, that there is a smell of terror here.

The president also said that, according to preliminary information, a woman played a role in the blast, and that Istanbul’s police chief and authorities in the Istanbul Governor’s office were reviewing CCTV footage.

All responsible figures will be identified and punished, Erdogan said.

He added that he and his delegation will soon leave for the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, as planned.

An investigation has been launched into the explosion, reported the country’s official news agency, Anadolu.

The Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office has begun the investigation, with five public prosecutors assigned to it, according to the agency.

The city’s criminal court issued a broadcast ban on all visual and audio news, as well as social media sites, related to the blast, Anadolu added.

Local media reports and images from the area showed a large number of emergency vehicles following the blast, with at least one person receiving medical attention. Several people could be seen fleeing the scene in the photo and the area was cordoned off by security services.

An eyewitness, journalist Tariq Keblaoui, told CNN that several people could be seen lying on the ground after the explosion on Istiklal Street.

Keblaoui said he was in a shop on Istiklal Street when the explosion occurred about 10 meters in front of him.

The extent of the injuries of those he saw was not clear, but some people were bleeding from their legs and arms, he said.

Keblaoui said Istiklal Street, a popular tourist area, was very crowded on Sunday. Istiklal Street is one of the main streets leading to Taksim Square.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu called for help for police and teams of health workers as they respond to the explosion in the city.

It is essential to help the police and our health teams regarding the explosion on Istiklal Street and avoid posts that may cause fear and panic. All relevant teams are in the region, we will provide sound information, he tweeted.

News of the explosion was met with concern on the international stage, with Charles Michel, the president of the European Council, saying: Terrible news from Istanbul tonight. Condolences to the victims of the explosion in Istiqlal.

All our thoughts are with those currently responding and the people of Turkey at this very troubling time.

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen expressed his sincere condolences to the people of Turkey and the citizens of Istanbul, adding: Due to the terrible explosion this afternoon in the heart of Beyolu, my thoughts are with the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said: Italy expresses its closeness to the Turkish government and people and its heartfelt condolences to the innocent victims. Our crisis unit is monitoring the situation and contacting our compatriots.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also expressed his condolences to the country, tweeting: I have learned with deep anxiety about the explosion on the popular Istiklal street in the heart of Istanbul.