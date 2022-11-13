International
After the liberation, the residents of Kherson now face severe shortages and landmines
CNN
–
The residents of the newly liberated city of Kherson are nearly out of water and face shortages of bread and medicine, officials warned, as efforts continued Sunday to clear mines and restore critical infrastructure after the withdrawal of Russian forces.
Crowds celebrated the liberation of the city on Saturday after Ukrainian forces entered the city and Russian troops retreated to the east.
But life remains far from normal, with authorities warning residents to be wary of explosives littering the city and Russian forces still close by, just across the strategically important Dnipro River.
This is not the end of the fight against Russian occupation in the country, reports CNN’s Nic Robertson, who witnessed emotional scenes Saturday in Khersons central square as residents hailed their liberation.
Kherson is now a front-line city, he said. Last night and in the early hours of this morning, shots were heard in the direction of the Russian forces.
On Saturday, the National Police of Ukraine warned that the main threat at the moment is mass mining, with a police representative injured during the demining of one of the city’s administrative buildings.
Almost 2,000 explosive devices, such as mines, trip wires and unexploded ordnance, have already been removed from the Kherson region, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned during his late-night speech on Saturday. He called on the residents of Kherson to be careful and not try to independently check every building and object left by the invaders.
There are 10 groups of bomb disposal experts working in Kherson, the police are working and there are various units of the defense forces, Zelensky said.
Meanwhile, a dire humanitarian situation is unfolding in the city, where power is out and access to food and water is limited.
There is practically no water supply in the city. There is a shortage of medicines, there is a shortage of bread, which is not produced due to the lack of electricity. There are also problems with food supplies, Roman Golovnya, adviser to the mayor of Kherson, said in a television broadcast on Saturday.
The infrastructure has received an unwanted blow: Zelensky said that before fleeing Kherson, the invaders destroyed all critical infrastructure communication, water supply, heating, electricity.
Weather conditions are getting harsher, with sub-zero temperatures overnight, CNN’s team in Kherson city reports, and no heating in the city. Ukrainian authorities have said that those who find it too difficult to live in Kherson can move to other parts of the country, as they now have freedom of movement.
Meanwhile, damage has been caused to a critical dam crossing the Dnipro River at Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region.
Satellite images from Maxar Technologies obtained by CNN on Friday showed water flowing from three sluice gates at the dam, which is home to a large hydroelectric project.
On Sunday, Vladimir Leontie, an official installed by Russia in Nova Kakhovka, claimed on Russian state TV that the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant had sustained extensive damage as a result of shelling by Ukrainian armed forces, with repairs expected to take at least a year.
Pro-Russian officials in the annexed Kherson region claim that the evacuation of civilians and the withdrawal of Russian troops from the west bank to the east bank of the Dnipro River is due to the threat of flooding if the Ukrainian military strikes the Kakhovka hydroelectric plant. power plant dam.
Ukraine has not said it was the party that shelled the plant.
Speaking Saturday on the next steps for the Ukrainian military in Kherson, CNN military analyst Cedric Leighton said: This is going to be a big urban operation. What you will see is a methodical operation to clear buildings of potential traps and mines.
Another thing that the Ukrainians will have to do is that they will have to move their systems forward so that they can counter any potential Russian artillery that will be on the east bank of the Dnipro River.
You can see that the Ukrainians have moved to that river bank, they are now controlling that area, they will have to clear some remaining Russian forces that didn’t come out from the west bank of the Dnipro river. But those who are there will probably either surrender or basically be eliminated from the fight.
Russian troops are focusing their efforts in the Kherson region on equipping their defense lines on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, an operational update from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Sunday night.
Russia announced on Friday that it had withdrawn from the western bank of the Dnipro River in the strategic southern region of Kherson, leaving the regional capital of the same name and surrounding areas to Ukrainians.
The withdrawal represents a major blow to Putin’s war effort in Ukraine. Kherson was the only Ukrainian regional capital that Russian forces had captured since the February invasion.
Their retreat east across the Dnipro releases large swathes of land that Russia has occupied since the early days of the war and that Putin had officially declared as Russian territory just five weeks ago.
The Ukrainian military said on Sunday that the Russians were still carrying out attacks in the Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlikvka areas, all in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk region. Other areas such as Kupyansk and Lyman are also being hit by artillery, the AFU added.
|
