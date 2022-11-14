Winnipeg rooftop theft spree ends with $66,000 in property taken, man charged





A man is facing several charges after several reports of breaking and entering commercial properties between September and November, Winnipeg police say. Police believe the suspect entered the buildings through the roof hatch before making off with stolen property valued at more than $66,000, according to a press release issued Sunday. “It’s certainly not the first time the Winnipeg Police Service has seen that type of entry into businesses to gain access to steal and remove property from the premises,” Public Information Officer Cst. said Claude Chance on Sunday. The first incident involved a breaking and entering at their residence on Ashland Avenue, between Osborne and Hay streets, between August 24 and 25, when police say the accused, 31, stole a 2007 Honda motorcycle valued at more than $5,000 . On Sept. 23, police said the man entered a business on Scurfield Boulevard, between KenastonBoulevard and Dovercourt Drive, through an unsecured door and took about $1,000 worth of tobacco products. More tobacco products worth about $6,000 were stolen Oct. 10 from a business on Pembina Highway, between Thatcher Drive and University Crescent, after going through the roof, police said. The man went through another roof hatch on Oct. 16 and 18, stealing a light fixture and two gum machines from a business on Portage Avenue, between Rouge Road and Westwood Drive, police said. Stolen watches, electronics On Oct. 21, multiple watches were stolen from a business on Pembina Highway between Jackson Avenue and Stafford Street after police say the man broke in through the roof. He also allegedly broke a glass watch face, causing about $4,000 in damage. Two days later, the man entered through the roof of a business on Kenaston Boulevard between McGillivray and Scurfield boulevards and stole about $23,500 worth of electronics, police said. The next day, police allege he stole more electronics valued at about $10,500 from a business on Portage Avenue between Olive and Wallasey streets after going back into the rooftop. Another $12,000 worth of electronics was stolen through a roof on Oct. 27 from a business on Pembina Highway between Dalhousie Drive and Chancellor Matheson Road. Police say the man also stole an unspecified amount of merchandise through the roof of a business on Sage Creek Boulevard on Nov. 1, as well as a $20 razor from a business on Roblin Boulevard on Nov. 3 when he was seen leaving in a vehicle. red. Officers arrested the man identified as the suspect during a traffic stop on Friday. “This is a person who thought this entry was certainly successful until we were able to get enough information to be able to identify him,” Chancy said. Investigators searched the man’s vehicle and residence and said they found evidence including the stolen motorcycle, stolen property, burglary tools and personal clothing used during the incidents. The accused has been kept in custody after numerous charges.

