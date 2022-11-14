International
The Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form the government
Jerusalem
CNN
–
Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, allowing the former prime minister to secure the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extend his record as the nation’s longest-serving leader.
Netanyahu, who served 12 years as prime minister before losing office in 2021, was recommended by party leaders representing more than half of the 120 members of the Israeli parliament or Knesset after the president completed a political consultation with them.
Israeli citizens demand a stable and functioning government, he said in comments after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu. A government that serves all of Israel’s citizens, both those who supported and voted for it and those who opposed its creation; a government that works on behalf of and for the sake of all shades of the Israeli mosaic, from all communities, sectors, faiths, religions, lifestyles, beliefs and values, and that treats them all with sensitivity and responsibility.
Please God, it will be a stable, successful and responsible government of all the people of Israel, Netanyahu said, speaking alongside Herzog. We are brothers and we will live together side by side.
Israelis voted on November 1 for the fifth time in four years to break the political deadlock in the country.
Netanyahu’s Likud party has the majority of seats in the Knesset and the former prime minister will have 28 days to form a coalition government, with the possibility of a two-week extension.
But Netanyahu is not in for an easy ride: he is now likely to lead an increasingly polarized country and perhaps one of the most right-wing governments in the history of Israel.
During the negotiations, he will have to divide ministries among his coalition partners and bargain on policies.
This is where things get interesting. The five factions allied with Netanyahu’s Likud have a four-seat majority in the Knesset, or 120-seat parliament, and failure to give any of them what they want could provoke them to topple the coalition.
When it comes to the ultra-Orthodox parties, their demands are uncontested as far as Netanyahu is concerned: bigger budgets for religious schools and the right not to teach their children secular subjects like math and English.
The real confrontations are likely to come with his new right-wing allies. Netanyahu swept to power on the back of a stunning showing by the Religious Zionism/Jewish Power list, which, with 14 seats, is now the third-largest grouping in the Knesset. Its leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, who is convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism and supporting terrorism, has asked to be appointed Minister of Public Security, in charge of the Israeli police.
Ben Gvirs’ partner is Bezalel Smotrich, who has described himself as a proud homophobe. He has said that Israel must be governed according to Jewish law. He has talked about reducing the power of the Supreme Court and eliminating the crime of breach of trust, which happens to be part of the indictment against Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trials. Netanyahu has long denied all the allegations. If Smotrich wins the Justice Ministry he wants, he may be able to make these things happen, ending Netanyahu’s legal worries.
However, these may be the least of his worries. Having joined forces with the far right, Netanyahu’s sixth reign could end up further alienating the half of Israel that did not vote for the bloc of parties that support him.
Assuming Netanyahu can reach a coalition agreement by the December 11 deadline, the Knesset Speaker will call a vote of confidence within seven days. If all goes according to plan, then his government will take over.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/13/middleeast/netanyahu-form-government-israel-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form the government
- Plaid suspends FTX.US access to user data after disturbing reports
- Rutgers wins 2022 Soccer Big Ten Tournament Championship
- Winnipeg rooftop theft spree ends with $66,000 in property taken, man charged
- Pierce leads Penn State Contingent at Binghamton’s Bearcat Open
- World War II: “I thought I was going on a day trip when I was evacuated” – BBC News
- How to identify people in Holocaust photographs – BBC News
- Bankrupt Crypto Exchange FTX Under Criminal Investigation in the Bahamas
- US midterm elections: what did Americans vote for? – BBC News
- Calgary police looking for man involved in 2 northeast shootings, 1 fatal
- Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball Returns to Carilion Clinic Court Monday Night
- Early intervention can make a difference for people with diabetes