The Israeli president invites Netanyahu to form the government



Jerusalem

CNN

–



Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked Benjamin Netanyahu to form a new government on Sunday, allowing the former prime minister to secure the country’s top job for a record sixth time and extend his record as the nation’s longest-serving leader.

Netanyahu, who served 12 years as prime minister before losing office in 2021, was recommended by party leaders representing more than half of the 120 members of the Israeli parliament or Knesset after the president completed a political consultation with them.

Israeli citizens demand a stable and functioning government, he said in comments after the closed-door meeting with Netanyahu. A government that serves all of Israel’s citizens, both those who supported and voted for it and those who opposed its creation; a government that works on behalf of and for the sake of all shades of the Israeli mosaic, from all communities, sectors, faiths, religions, lifestyles, beliefs and values, and that treats them all with sensitivity and responsibility.

Please God, it will be a stable, successful and responsible government of all the people of Israel, Netanyahu said, speaking alongside Herzog. We are brothers and we will live together side by side.

Israelis voted on November 1 for the fifth time in four years to break the political deadlock in the country.

Netanyahu’s Likud party has the majority of seats in the Knesset and the former prime minister will have 28 days to form a coalition government, with the possibility of a two-week extension.

But Netanyahu is not in for an easy ride: he is now likely to lead an increasingly polarized country and perhaps one of the most right-wing governments in the history of Israel.

During the negotiations, he will have to divide ministries among his coalition partners and bargain on policies.

This is where things get interesting. The five factions allied with Netanyahu’s Likud have a four-seat majority in the Knesset, or 120-seat parliament, and failure to give any of them what they want could provoke them to topple the coalition.

When it comes to the ultra-Orthodox parties, their demands are uncontested as far as Netanyahu is concerned: bigger budgets for religious schools and the right not to teach their children secular subjects like math and English.

The real confrontations are likely to come with his new right-wing allies. Netanyahu swept to power on the back of a stunning showing by the Religious Zionism/Jewish Power list, which, with 14 seats, is now the third-largest grouping in the Knesset. Its leader, Itamar Ben Gvir, who is convicted of inciting anti-Arab racism and supporting terrorism, has asked to be appointed Minister of Public Security, in charge of the Israeli police.

Ben Gvirs’ partner is Bezalel Smotrich, who has described himself as a proud homophobe. He has said that Israel must be governed according to Jewish law. He has talked about reducing the power of the Supreme Court and eliminating the crime of breach of trust, which happens to be part of the indictment against Netanyahu in his ongoing corruption trials. Netanyahu has long denied all the allegations. If Smotrich wins the Justice Ministry he wants, he may be able to make these things happen, ending Netanyahu’s legal worries.

However, these may be the least of his worries. Having joined forces with the far right, Netanyahu’s sixth reign could end up further alienating the half of Israel that did not vote for the bloc of parties that support him.

Assuming Netanyahu can reach a coalition agreement by the December 11 deadline, the Knesset Speaker will call a vote of confidence within seven days. If all goes according to plan, then his government will take over.