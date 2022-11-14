College of Science News India Center co-hosts Joint International Seminar





By ARIANNA LESTRADE The India Center at UCF, in collaboration with Karlstad University in Sweden, hosted a virtual seminar on Social Responsibility and Human Security in India. India Center Interim Director Kerstin Hamann, Ph.D., and India Center Public Affairs Director Leila Chacko opened the event and introduced the speakers, and Karlstad University Associate Professor Kristian Niemi, Ph.D. , moderated the workshop. Four guest speakers from Banaras Hindu University in India presented lectures and participated in discussions with the audience. Priyankar Upadhyaya, Ph.D. presented a discussion on Meeting the Twin Challenges of Democracy and Social Equity: Indian Example. He focused on business ethics and social responsibility in a globalized world. Upadhyaya highlighted how India’s success has come from a long history of respecting duality and diversity. Manoj Mishra, Ph.D., focused his presentation on the Impact of Global Warming and Climate Change on India. Mishra pointed out that global climate change has encouraged internal and external migration in India. India not only experiences a large amount of rain due to climate change, but also experiences periods of drought that affect vegetation and food security. Ajay Kumar Yadav, Ph.D., discussed Measuring Human Security in Eastern Uttar Pradesh. Eastern Uttar Pradesh has a high population density and is one of the most underdeveloped regions in India. The region has a low standard of living with many people experiencing multidimensional poverty. Anjoo Sharan Upadhyaya, Ph.D., presented the final theme of the workshop on Women’s Empowerment in India: From Rights to Agency. Upadhyaya stated that India was one of the earliest countries to have an extremely powerful female prime minister and currently has a female president. However, women face multiple disadvantages in India and continue to struggle to achieve gender equality. These presentations and discussions were the first collaborative event between the India Center and Karlstad University after signing a Memorandum of Understanding for collaboration in research and workshops. I am grateful that we worked with Karlstad University to bring respected experts to our first joint workshop. The presentations and discussions were detailed. We are excited to explore other areas of mutual interest for future collaboration to broaden understanding of contemporary India, said Chacko. See the full discussion here.

