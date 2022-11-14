Six dead after two planes collide in fiery mid-flight collision at Dallas WWII air show

Six people were killed when two historic military planes collided and crashed Saturday afternoon at an air show in Dallas, officials said.

According to our Dallas County Medical Examiner, there are a total of 6 fatalities from yesterday’s Dallas Air Show Wings incident, Dallas County Judge or CEO Clay Jenkins, tweeted Sunday. He said that the authorities continue to work to identify the victims.

The Allied Pilots Association, American Airlines’ pilot union, said further I tweet that two of its former members, Terry Barker and Len Root, were in the B-17 and had died.

The crash happened around 1:20 p.m. Saturday when a Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra collided at the Wings Over Dallas Airshow at Dallas Executive Airport, according to information provided by the Federal Aviation Administration.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground. Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson said the debris field includes parts of Executive Airport, Interstate 67 and a nearby mall.

The B-17 would normally have a crew of four or five and the Kingcobra would have only one pilot, Hank Coates, CEO and president of the Air Force Memorial, the organization behind the display, said at a news conference Saturday evening.

No paying customers were aboard the B-17, he said.

Coates said that because families must be notified of each death and because federal investigators have taken over jurisdiction, he was unable to release manifests or information about the deaths.

Both planes were part of the non-profit organization’s fleet of 180 planes used in its own air shows and those of other groups to demonstrate how planes were used in World War II.

“This was a World War II flying demonstration, air show type,” Coates said. “It’s very patriotic.”

There was about an hour left in the show when the crash happened, he said.

He said the planes are meticulously maintained and that not only do the pilots often have experience from the world of passenger aircraft or military flying or both, but that the CAF does its own vetting and training.

“There is a very strict vetting and training process,” Coates said.

The show was in its seventh year in Dallas, with at least 4,000 in attendance Saturday, organizers said.

Johnson said The National Transportation Safety Board will take command of the scene and the investigation. Coates said the NTSB was expected to take over from the FAA.

“As many of you have seen by now, we had a terrible tragedy in our city today during an air show,” Johnson tweeted. “Many details remain unknown or unconfirmed at this time.”

Emergency crews rushed to the scene at Dallas Executive Airport, about 10 miles from downtown.

Live television news coverage showed people placing orange cones around the crumpled wreckage of the bomber, which was in a grassy area.

Videos showing the consequences, recorded by a viewershow smoke and flames billowing over the crash site.

Photos, one of them shared by NBC Dallas-Fort Worthshow a cloud of smoke over where the planes landed after crashing in mid-air.

Morgan Curry, who said he witnessed the crash from a nearby parking lot, said STATION: I honestly can’t believe we witnessed this, like, just standing here under it.

It’s like, literally, as you looked up, you saw the big plane, and then you saw that one of the small planes separated from the three, and then it just separated, like they just collided with each other and the small plane split the large plane in half, Curry said.

Anthony Montoya, 27, who was at the air show with a friend, saw the planes collide.

I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief, he said. Everyone around was gasping. Everyone was bursting into tears. Everyone was in shock.

The planes involved were replicas and did not see combat in World War II, the Air Force Memorial said.

The B-17, a formidable four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of US air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, an American fighter jet, was used primarily by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II, and only a handful remain, mostly displayed in museums and air shows, according to Boeing.

Several videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter jet appearing to fly into the bombers, causing them to quickly fall to the ground and igniting a large ball of fire and smoke.

It was really horrible to watch, said Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander, Texas, who saw the crash. Her children were in the hangar with their father when it happened. I’m still trying to figure it out.

A woman next to Young can be heard crying and screaming hysterically in a video Young uploaded to Facebook.

Airshow safety, especially with older military aircraft, has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomb went off in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said at the time that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

Wings Over Dallas bills itself as America’s World War II air show, according to a website promoting the event. The show was scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Veterans Day weekend, and guests got to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Sunday’s show has been cancelled.

Coates, the organizer, said the maneuvers being carried out before the crash were not complicated. He said such an accident is “very rare”.

“This is not about planes,” he said. “They are safe. They are very well maintained.”

The FAA said neither it nor the NTSB identifies people involved in plane crashes.

Coates said the number of those involved and their identities will be released after the families are notified with the NTSB’s approval.