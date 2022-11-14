International
6 dead in WWII plane crash at Wings Over Dallas air show
Two World War II-era planes collided while performing a flyover at a memorial event in Texas on Saturday, crashing to the ground and exploding in a fireball that left onlookers shocked and shocked.
Six people were aboard the two planes at the time of the crash, the Air Force Memorial said, and all six were killed, according to Dallas County District Judge Clay Jenkins.
A Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra were participating in the Air Force Wings Over Dallas air show when they collided mid-air near Dallas Executive Airport just before 1:30 p.m. local time, the Federal Administration of Aviation. .
NTSB board member Michael Graham said during a news conference Sunday that neither plane had flight data recorders, also known as black boxes. As a result, he said, investigators are asking the public for photos and videos recorded at the scene.
“They’re actually going to be very critical since we don’t have any flight data records,” Graham said. Witness images and videos can be sent to [email protected], Graham said.
Some videos posted on Twitter showed the fighter jet appearing to fly into the bombers, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and igniting a large ball of fire and smoke.
According to the event Web page, several planes were scheduled to do an overflight demonstration Saturday afternoon. Social media posts showed hundreds of people gathered to watch the flyover. The 3-day event is in honor of Veterans Day, which was Friday.
Anthony Montoya saw the two planes collide.
“I just stood there. I was in complete shock and disbelief,” said Montoya, 27, who attended the air show with a friend. “Everyone around was gasping. Everyone was bursting into tears. Everyone was shocked.”
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson call it is a “terrible tragedy”.
“The videos are heartbreaking,” he posted on Twitter. “Please say a prayer for the spirits who ascended to heaven to entertain and educate our families today.”
The mayor of Keller, Texas, a small town about 30 miles north of Dallas, said in a Facebook post that a former city councillor, Terry Barker, was among the dead. Mayor Armin Mizani wrote that Barker was a husband, father and army veteran.
“Terry Barker was loved by many. He was a friend and someone I often looked to for guidance. Even after he retired from serving on the City Council and flying for American Airlines, his love for the community was unmistakable.” writes Mizani.
Ohio Wing Air Patrol Maj. Curt Rowe also died in the crash, according to the agency.
“Curt touched the lives of thousands of his fellow Civil Air Patrol members, especially when flying cadets on hundreds of orientation flights,” wrote Col. Peter Bowden.
The B-17, a formidable four-engine bomber, was a cornerstone of US air power during World War II. The Kingcobra, an American fighter jet, was used primarily by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II, and only a handful remain today, mostly on display at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
No paying customers were on board, said Coates, of the Air Force Memorial, which also owned the planes. Their planes are flown by highly trained volunteers, often retired pilots, he said.
Victoria Yeager, widow of famed Air Force test pilot Chuck Yeager and a pilot herself, was also on the show. She didn’t see the crash, but she did see the burning wreckage.
“It was dusty,” said Yeager, 64, who lives in Fort Worth.
“We were just hoping everyone had gotten out, but we knew they hadn’t,” she said of those on board.
“It was really horrible to watch,” Aubrey Anne Young, 37, of Leander. Texas, who saw the crash. Her children were inside the hangar with their father when it happened. “I’m still trying to figure it out.”
A woman next to Young can be heard crying and screaming hysterically in a video Young uploaded to her Facebook page.
The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will lead the investigation.
Airshow safety — especially with older military aircraft — has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomb went off in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said at the time that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.
|
