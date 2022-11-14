Metta World Peace wants to help bring the NBA team to Las Vegas





Talk of potential NBA expansion has grown over the past couple of years, and one of the main cities being mentioned is Las Vegas. With the NFL and NHL having teams in Las Vegas now, it only makes sense that NBA talks would follow, and former Los Angeles Lakers wing Metta World Peace is looking to get involved. Of course, current Lakers superstar LeBron James has already spoken about his desire to see a team in the city, and there have been rumblings that he could be much more involved as his desires to become an NBA owner are also known. But World Peace has made it clear that it would also like to be part of that ownership group. In an interview with Arash Markazi of The Sporting TribuneWorld Peace says that Artest Management Group is very interested in being involved in a possible expansion team in Las Vegas, but also believes that the Maloof brothers would have to be involved as well: I am very interested in talking to different groups to see if they would allow us the opportunity to be involved, World Peace told The Sporting Tribune. I think you should involve the Malofs somehow. I think the Malofs set the tone for Las Vegas. Joe and Gavin Maloof are best known in the NBA as the former owners of the Sacramento Kings from 1998 to 2013. They also own a minority stake in the NHL’s Vegas franchise, the Golden Knights, and played a major role for that team to become a reality through their relationship with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and their ability to get local support for the team since they are based in Las Vegas. World Peace actually played for the Kings during the time the Maloofs owned the team and thus has a relationship with them as well. While he wouldn’t go into detail about the ongoing discussions, he made it clear that he and his team are interested: I really can’t reveal what’s going on right now because there’s so much going on, but what I can say is that I’m respectfully interested, World Peace said. My team is respectfully and humbly interested in everything that happens in Las Vegas and we will continue to follow it. Exactly when the expansion might happen is another discussion entirely, but NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said the league’s new CBA deal must be in place before any potential expansion talks take place. But when that time comes, Metta World Peace plans to be right there. Lakers’ LeBron James wants the NBA to bring a team to Las Vegas James also made it clear that he wants to see an NBA team in Las Vegas during the team’s preseason trip there. After a contest, LeBron said it would be great to have a team in town and spoke directly to Adam Silver saying he wants a team there. You have subscribe to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to see player interviews, exclusive event coverage, attend live shows and more!

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lakersnation.com/former-lakers-metta-world-peace-wants-to-help-bring-an-nba-team-to-las-vegas/2022/11/13/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos