Global debt levels to rise ‘substantially’ in 2021, says World Bank president





WASHINGTON, Nov 12 (Reuters) – Debt levels among low- and middle-income countries rose sharply in 2021, with China accounting for 66% of lending by official bilateral creditors, World Bank President David Malpass said. underlining the need to reduce debt. of the poorest countries. The World Bank’s annual report on global debt statistics, to be released next month, made clear that private sector creditors also needed to participate in debt reductions, Malpass told Reuters in an interview on Friday. The Group of 20 major economies and the Paris Club of official creditors created a joint framework for dealing with debt in late 2020 to help countries deal with the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, but its implementation has been stalled. Chad’s creditors reached the first negotiated deal under the framework this week, but it calls into question the country’s long-term debt sustainability because it does not include actual debt reduction, Malpass warned on Friday. The World Bank, International Monetary Fund and Western officials have become increasingly vocal about their frustration with China, now the world’s largest official bilateral creditor, and private sector lenders for not moving forward more quickly. Preliminary data released by the World Bank in June showed that the stock of external debt of low- and middle-income countries rose an average of 6.9% in 2021 to $9.3 trillion, outstripping the 5.3% increase seen in 2020 . Malpass said the bank’s upcoming International Debt Statistics report was worrying, but did not provide specific figures. “This shows that the amount of debt increased significantly … and the amount owed to China is about 66% of the total for official bilateral creditors,” he said, adding that Chinese entities were also major trade creditors. “The report makes it clear that debt reduction needs to be broadly extended to include the private sector and China,” Malpass said, adding that the overall debt issue would be a big topic at the next G20 leaders’ meeting. “There will be a recognition of the severity of the problem,” Malpass said, although he said he had “taken a little” from his push for an immediate freeze on debt payments when countries sought relief under the G20’s joint framework and reforms. others that aimed in accelerating debt restructuring efforts. IMF and World Bank officials say 25% of emerging markets and emerging economies are in distress or close to debt, and the number rises to 60% for low- and middle-income countries. Climate shocks, rising interest rates and inflation had increased pressures on economies still recovering from COVID. Malpass said China had been a reluctant player in the slow process to date. “They are primarily an observer,” he said. Malpass also called for faster work on a debt restructuring for Zambia, which initially sought aid under the common framework in early 2021. “There is an urgency to do that so that debt reduction can happen and Zambia can begin to attract the new investment that is needed,” he said. For both Chad and Zambia, it was essential to speed up the process and adopt real debt reductions, he said. “The longer the process goes on, the harder it is for the country and the people in the country to stand up.” Reporting by Andrea Shalal, Editing by Franklin Paul Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.

