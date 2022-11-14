International
World Kindness Day News: World Kindness Day 2022: Five reasons why you can be kinder than you think
What are the signs that you are kinder than you think?
Let’s learn how to be kinder and what signals show that you are kinder and more compassionate than you realize:
Random acts of kindness
This is the simplest way to show compassion and goodwill. A good example is complimenting someone at work on their outfit or the color of their tie.
Expressing gratitude
Acknowledging the daily tasks that people perform for you becomes a concrete act just by expressing your thanks.
World Suicide Prevention Day: Emotional awareness, a good environment can help children and…
Promoting mental health in children
The Covid crisis has quadrupled cases of anxiety and depression worldwide. These challenging times have highlighted the importance of mental health.
Even before the pandemic hit, mental health affected over 10 percent of the global population in their lifetime, and more than 20 percent of adolescents and children had mental health concerns.
Over 90 percent of school children have been confined to their homes for the past six months due to the pandemic.
Now, more than ever, children need to build skills to cope with stressors. And, parents play an important role in helping to cultivate resilience skills.
On World Suicide Prevention Day, Dr Rajesh Parikh, MD, Director of Medical Research and Hon. Neuropsychiatrist at Jaslok Hoapital & Research Centre, Mumbai, shares ways parents can help.
Emotional awareness
Reducing Stigma
Mental health promotion
Coping skills and building resilience
Helping others
When we keep an issue to ourselves, it can become bigger, but when we discuss it, the burden is lightened and the problem seems easier to solve.
Know your true emotions
Exploding frustration about the current situation may not cure the problem; instead, sit down and identify and address the root issue.
Self care
Self-care promotes emotional maturity, better mental health and overall well-being.
Frequently asked questions:
- What is the theme of World Kindness Day 2022?
Kindness makes you live longer.
- What should we do to commemorate World Kindness Day?
Keep up the good work. Ask others if there is anything you can do to help them. Compliment others.
|
