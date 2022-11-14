World Kindness Day News: World Kindness Day 2022: Five reasons why you can be kinder than you think





What are the signs that you are kinder than you think? In 1998, the World Kindness Movement launched World Kindness Day as a worldwide celebration to promote kindness. Every year on November 13, World Kindness Day is celebrated. Today, World Kindness Day, we can reflect on one of the most important and universal human qualities. On this day, raise awareness and support this fundamental attribute that connects people from all walks of life by recognizing the beneficial impact of all acts of kindness. Let’s learn how to be kinder and what signals show that you are kinder and more compassionate than you realize: Random acts of kindness This is the simplest way to show compassion and goodwill. A good example is complimenting someone at work on their outfit or the color of their tie. Expressing gratitude Acknowledging the daily tasks that people perform for you becomes a concrete act just by expressing your thanks. World Suicide Prevention Day: Emotional awareness, a good environment can help children and… Promoting mental health in children The Covid crisis has quadrupled cases of anxiety and depression worldwide. These challenging times have highlighted the importance of mental health. Even before the pandemic hit, mental health affected over 10 percent of the global population in their lifetime, and more than 20 percent of adolescents and children had mental health concerns. Over 90 percent of school children have been confined to their homes for the past six months due to the pandemic. Now, more than ever, children need to build skills to cope with stressors. And, parents play an important role in helping to cultivate resilience skills. On World Suicide Prevention Day, Dr Rajesh Parikh, MD, Director of Medical Research and Hon. Neuropsychiatrist at Jaslok Hoapital & Research Centre, Mumbai, shares ways parents can help. Emotional awareness The first step to improving mental well-being is learning to recognize one’s emotions. Expanding a child’s emotional vocabulary helps them identify what they are feeling and express themselves better. Awareness of emotions is not only limited to labeling them, but also to identifying how they feel in the body and what thoughts and behaviors are associated with them. Reducing Stigma Mental illness can result from biological, genetic or psychological stress. Educating children about the nature of mental illness helps reduce stigma and increases empathy. It also equips them to identify negative emotions within themselves and others. Mental health promotion Mental health is not simply about a life free of disease, but a life that is meaningfully engaged in activities and relationships. Children do not have to be happy all the time. Instead, it focuses on being comfortable with the emotions they experience and building skills to cope with stressors. Coping skills and building resilience Shielding children from challenges does not make them stable. Research from 20 studies has shown that when children are taught how to deal with faulty thinking and develop problem-solving, negotiation and relaxation skills, they have lower levels of anxiety and depression.

Helping others When we keep an issue to ourselves, it can become bigger, but when we discuss it, the burden is lightened and the problem seems easier to solve. Know your true emotions

Exploding frustration about the current situation may not cure the problem; instead, sit down and identify and address the root issue. Self care Self-care promotes emotional maturity, better mental health and overall well-being. Frequently asked questions: What is the theme of World Kindness Day 2022?

Kindness makes you live longer. What should we do to commemorate World Kindness Day?

Keep up the good work. Ask others if there is anything you can do to help them. Compliment others.

