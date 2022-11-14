Biden is ready for a meeting with the Chinese leader that could have long-term consequences



Bali, Indonesia

President Joe Biden’s meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Monday may last only a few hours, but it could have ramifications that stretch for months or even years as the world’s largest economies move toward increasingly hostile relations.

The moments spent together on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit here will be just a fraction of the time the two men have been in each other’s company since 2011. Biden has claimed that as vice president, he spent 70 hours north with Xi and traveled 17,000 miles with him across China and the United States, both exaggerations, but still reflective of a relationship that is now perhaps the most important on the planet.

Biden hopes that meeting again after nearly two years of communicating only by phone and video conference could yield a more strategically valuable outcome, even if he enters the talks with little expectation they can produce anything concrete.

I know Xi Jinping. I spent more time with him than any other world leader, Biden told reporters a day before his meeting, using another oft-cited, if questionable, statistic. I know him well. He knows me. We have very few misunderstandings.

It’s not unusual for Biden to point to the many years the two leaders have known each other. But for all the times they ran into each other when each served as vice president, his meeting on Monday begins at an extremely low point in US-China ties.

Relations have deteriorated rapidly amid economic disputes and an increasingly militarized standoff over Taiwan. The tensions have led to a decline in cooperation in areas where the two countries once had common interests, such as combating climate change and curbing North Korea’s nuclear program.

In a national security strategy document released last month, Biden for the first time identified China as America’s most important geopolitical challenge and wrote that the country was the only competitor aiming to reshape the international order and, increasingly, , economic, diplomatic. , military and technological power to advance this objective.

There was almost no expectation among US officials that any of these issues could be resolved simply by getting Biden and Xi in the same room. The prospect of a joint statement to be issued afterwards was considered a non-starter.

Just arranging the meeting required US and Chinese officials to set up lines of communication after Beijing frantically cut most channels following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan over the summer.

Every issue related to this meeting, from phone calls to logistics, has been carefully considered, negotiated and committed between the two sides, said a senior US administration official.

Planning for Monday’s meeting preceded Pelosi’s trip, and discussions continued between US and Chinese officials despite Beijing’s anger. The process was serious, very steady and professional in the best traditions of US-China diplomacy, the official said.

A second official admitted that talks to set up the meeting were not always friendly.

I will not say that the talks were controversial because there are obviously many areas where we have differences and challenges, the official said. The dozens of hours we spent talking to our Chinese counterparts undoubtedly brought many of those issues to the surface.

For his part, Biden takes meetings like this extremely seriously and reads them extensively beforehand. In meetings with advisers, he runs through different scenarios of how the meeting might go.

He passes if that happens, then should we treat it that way, the first official said. He understands that this is, in many respects, the most important bilateral relationship. And it’s his responsibility to manage it well and he takes that very, very seriously.

Officials said at Monday’s meeting that they expected top Biden advisers to accompany him as part of his official delegation. And they said they expected Xi to be similarly surrounded by top aides, although the American team went into the meeting expecting to see some new faces on the Chinese side amid an ongoing transition within Xi’s inner circle.

Biden’s aides have not set a timeline for the meeting, although Jake Sullivan, the US national security adviser, said he expected the talks to last a few hours but could last longer.

It is a meeting on the margins of an international summit. So it’s not in itself some kind of summit where they get together in a third country or in Washington and Beijing, he said. So we have not set a time limit for the conversation.

Sullivan said Biden would be completely direct and straightforward in the meeting and expected Xi to be equally candid in return.

Of greatest interest to Biden and his aides is establishing some level of understanding with Xi about where the administration sees relations with China, and learning from him how he sees ties with the United States going forward.

The White House has used the phrase building a floor to describe the purpose of the talks, suggesting that Biden hopes to stop further deterioration in relations and that he sees potential for improvement.

We just have to figure out where the red lines are and what are the most important things for each of us in the next two years, Biden told reporters Sunday in Cambodia, where he was attending summit meetings with Asian leaders before to travel to Bali.

Speaking to a small group of reporters in Bali ahead of the Bidens’ meeting on Monday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen suggested the face-to-face was aimed at stabilizing a strained relationship and detailed hopes it would lay the groundwork for intense economic engagement. bilaterally in the future.

What I very much hope is that as a result of the Presidents’ bilateral role with President Xi today, they will engage well in more intensive ongoing conversations with our Chinese counterparts about the Chinese economy, global macroeconomic outcomes, and how policies in both the US and China are affecting in those results.

For Xi, the trip to Bali also marks his first trip abroad since the start of the Covid pandemic, which prompted the Chinese government to impose strict lockdowns and draconian restrictions. Xi’s re-emergence on the physical world stage also comes after China’s Communist Party Congress in Beijing, during which he secured a norm-breaking third term as its leader.

Even a week ago, most inside the White House expected Biden to enter the talks relatively weakened by Democratic losses in the midterm elections. But the better-than-expected results for Democrats left the president feeling like he was entering his meetings this week with the wind at his back, according to top aides.

I know I’m going to come out stronger, but I don’t need it, Biden said of his improved political fortunes on Saturday.

US officials anticipating the meeting have stressed that the Biden administration is not looking to come out of it with specific outcomes, including a joint statement listing areas of potential cooperation. Rather, the deployment is intended to provide Biden and Xi with an important opportunity to better share the goals and perspectives of their respective countries.

Xi is not an enigma to President Biden, a senior administration official told CNN. He knows her. And he is aware of where Xi is trying to take China. He sees China as a competitor and feels confident that the US can win that competition.

China’s pandemic-era isolation, US officials say, had made it relatively difficult in recent years to read Beijing’s intentions abroad after Xi refused to travel outside China, but they believe that will all change.

We can expect them to be more confident on the world stage, the senior administration said. But, they added: What it looks like is hard to know right now.

Sullivan said this week that finally replacing pandemic-era video calls with a face-to-face meeting for the first time since Biden took office takes the conversation to another strategic level and allows leaders to explore in greater detail what each of them see in terms of their goals and priorities.