Will the IMF deal break or will the Tunisian leadership do it?

Tunisia’s leaders trumpeted the news of a recent staff cut deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a $1.9 billion bailout aimed at addressing the country’s deepening financial crisis. After more than a year of protracted talks, the deal, which still has to go through a vote of the IMF’s executive board in December, is being presented by Tunisian President Kais Said as a vindication of his leadership. However, the lack of consensus around the reforms underpinning the deal could ultimately torpedo the deal and, potentially, Said’s presidency.

The agreement itself is unlikely to be a panacea for many Tunisians economic problems, namely declining living standards, food and fuel shortages, and rising inflation, all of which have been exacerbated by COVID, Russia’s war with Ukraine, and Tunisia’s own political instability. Tunisia already owes the IMF $2.1 billion; its debt burden is currently at $40 billion and its debt to GDP has increased from 68.97 percent before the pandemic to 87.9 percent this year. If it continues at this rate, debt to GDP could reach 100 percent by 2025.

The government hopes the new IMF deal will unlock bilateral loan deals that will kick-start economic recovery and lead to growth, though all of that will depend on whether Tunisian leaders can convince international partners to they come to help the country. What is less certain is the ability of these leaders to deliver the package of reforms included in the deal, including more sustainable job creation, greater tax equality and cuts to rampant public spending and price subsidies. . Despite the integration of measures to extend social security to disadvantaged and marginalized populations, fears prevail that these actions will exacerbate unemployment and inflation at a time of severe economic distress. And even with all the will in the world, the deep and entrenched government bureaucracy that is plagued by administrative cORRUPTION may not be able to fulfill this ambitious agenda.

The erosion of Tunisia’s democratic institutions under President Said also threatens to derail the deal. In July, Said continued his overthrow of parliament by proposing a new constitution that formalized the country’s transformation from a parliamentary system to a hyper-presidential system with limited checks and balances. Now, with a reworked electoral law banning candidates from running on party lists, parliamentary elections are set for December 17 and Kais Said is one step away from achieving his goal.

In the US, ongoing concerns about Tunisia’s democratic trajectory and democratic return were recently reflected in a bipartisan Senate Foreign Relations Committee hearing. declaration from Sens. Bob Menendez (DN.J.) and Jim Risch (R-Idaho) urging the Biden administration to condition aid on restoring Tunisian democracy.

Only a political actor can disrupt Saids economic and political agenda. Tunisia’s powerful UGTT union, whose broad membership is on the front lines of any job and subsidy cuts, criticized the government for promising to give up control of some state-owned companies. The state budget is consumed by public sector spending, public sector employment has been treated as a way to manage discontent, despite the unsustainable cost. But without union support, opening up public companies to private sector participation, not to mention privatization, could cause widespread unrest, as with the introduction of similar controversial reforms. And because the stakes are high, any destabilizing move would be dangerous for a government that has put all power in the hands of the president.

Recently led by the union strikes across the country in response to IMF negotiations represent the first test for Said, who has so far faced muted opposition to his political project. Proceeding without the UGTT and the lack of consensus especially around IMF reforms could harm the country’s economic future and threaten Saids agenda, or perhaps even his political survival.

Ironically, in his determination to centralize power and destroy Tunisia’s fledgling democracy, Said may condemn this desperately needed aid and become the agent of its downfall. And if he succeeds, the Tunisian president will almost certainly claim it as proof of his reformist bona fides and continue to consolidate his power at the expense of the country’s embattled democratic institutions. The difficult task of navigating this lose-lose scenario falls to stakeholders seeking to preserve Tunisia’s hard-won democracy.

Patricia Karam is regional director for the Middle East and North Africa at International Republican Institute. Follow him on Twitter @PatriciaJKaram.