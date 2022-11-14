The International Light of Peace will return to the Valley December 5 | News, Sports, Jobs

YOUNGSTOWN — The Light of Peace or Bethlehem Birth Flame, symbolic of the Light of Christ especially visible at Christmas, returns to the Mahoning Valley in early December.

Light promotes peace, harmony and unity among all people of the world. For decades, Scouts and others around the world have actively promoted global peace and harmony through the sharing of this light.

The light will be brought to the JMJ Spiritual Connection store, 3434 Canfield Road, Cornersburg, on December 5 by Cub Scouts and Scouts from St. Christine Church at 5:00 pm for a short ceremony

The JMJ Store will keep the light on for the public to take in the flame until January 6, 2023, during normal business hours of 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM Monday through Saturday, excluding holidays. For more information, call 330-270-5657.

Anyone wishing to bring light and a message of peace to the store should bring a windproof candle or lantern, or even a new candle to light from the flame and let burn for a few minutes. The candle is now considered a “Lighting Peace Light Candle” that can be used to send to loved ones in other areas – asking them to relight the candle and share the message of peace.

WANT TO APPRECIATE?

The Great Trail Council of Scouts is looking for additional places to host the light to make it available to more people in the community.

To offer to host Peace Light in Mahoning and Trumbull counties, contact Mike Kupec, coordinator, at 330-519-3988 (text or call) or [email protected] or Bob Granchie at [email protected] nights.

In Medina, Portage, Summit and northern Wayne counties, contact Ed Martin, Peace Trail Council coordinator at 330-350-1290 or [email protected]

Peace Light details and more information can be found at www.peacelightnorthamerica.org.

ITS HISTORY

The “Light of Peace from Bethlehem” campaign was originally organized in 1986 by ORF, the Austrian Broadcasting Company, as part of a large charity mission to help Light in the Darkness for children in need in Austria and abroad. Since 1986, and especially after the fall of communism in Eastern Europe in 1989, there has been increased cooperation between Scouts in many countries allowing the light to travel through 30 European nations.

For more than 1,000 years, oil lamps have burned continuously in the grotto at the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem. Every year, with security clearance, a child from Upper Austria travels as a pilgrim to receive the flame. During the third week of Advent, a dedication service is held in Vienna, Austria, to share the light with scouting delegations from all over Europe. Scouts return to their countries with a message of peace, sharing the light with anyone who appreciates the importance of the gift.

“The Light of Friendship & Peace” was first introduced in the United States in 2000. It was flown from Oslo with a brief stop in London before landing in Bartlesville, Okla., at the headquarters of Phillips Petroleum Co ., flight sponsors. The Light of Peace quickly spread to six states in America’s heartland.

After the tragic events of 9/11 in America, Austrian and UK Peace Light organizers privately brought the light to Phillips Petroleum in Maine. Met by Boy and Girl Scouts, the light was taken to New York City, where it was delivered to morgue workers at Ground Zero with a message of peace and hope. Soon after, an Austrian delegation also sent the light to New York City, where it was officially presented to the rector of St. Patrick’s Cathedral as a gift and message of love to everyone in the United States.

Today, in cooperation with Austrian Scouts and Austrian Airlines, the light makes its journey from Bethlehem to Tel Aviv to Vienna and finally across the Atlantic Ocean to New York City, where the Catholic Committee for Scouting of the Diocese of Brooklyn and Queens welcomes it. in the United States. From there, the light is shared by hundreds of Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts and others across North America.

[email protected]

[email protected],com