Erdogan calls deadly blast an attackExBulletin

Burak Kara/Getty Images ISTANBUL, Turkey At least six people were killed and 81 others injured Sunday in an explosion on Istanbul’s most popular shopping street, according to officials in Turkey. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the blast on Istiklal Avenue as an attack and vowed to identify those responsible. Police arrested a suspect on Monday, the Associated Press reported, citing Turkey’s interior minister. “Our people must make sure that the perpetrators of the incident on Istiklal Avenue will be punished as they deserve,” he said. The relevant units of our state continue their work to clarify the authors of this treacherous attack and the groups behind it. There was no immediate explanation or claim of responsibility. Shop owner Hasan Ozsut, who believes he was up to 500 meters from the explosion, said he saw about four people lying on the ground and many others running. “God knows who will be in charge this time,” he said. Ozsut also expressed concern about how the outbreak would affect Turkey’s year-end tourism.

Yasin Akgul/AFP via Getty Images Istanbul has been the scene of attacks before. On New Year’s Day 2017, a gunman shot and killed 39 people in a nightclub. Almost 80 others were also injured. In 2003, a series of suicide attacks were carried out using trucks at four locations in the city. The US condemned the explosion, describing it as an act of violence in a statement issued by the White House press secretary. “We stand shoulder to shoulder with our NATO ally,” press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in the press release. Five prosecutors were appointed to investigate the explosion, the state-run Anadolu news agency said. Online videos show bodies lying in the street. Turkey’s media watchdog imposed a temporary ban on reporting on the explosion, a move that prevents broadcasters from showing video of the blast or its aftermath. The Supreme Council of Radio and Television has imposed similar bans in the past, following attacks and accidents. Material from The Associated Press was included in this report.

