Soldiers from Kherson finally return homeExBulletin

Frank Langfitt/NPR
Colonel Roman Kostenko strode down the dirt and gravel road of his native village in Ukraine’s Kherson region holding his country’s flag.
An elderly neighbor greeted her with a bouquet of blue and yellow flowers, wrapped her arms around her shoulders and cried, according to a video Kostenko provided to NPR.
“It was scary,” the woman tells Kostenko, referring to the occupation of the village by Russian troops. “We’ve been waiting for almost 9 months.”
“We missed you so much,” said a peasant in a black watch cap, addressing the colonel and the soldiers accompanying him: Kostenko’s brother, Andriy, and their cousin, Denis.
“Glory to the heroes,” said another.
Kostenko then walked into the backyard of the bungalow where he grew up and where Russian troops had been living since March. He passed a vulgar sign they had left painted on a wall and then went inside.
“The windows were broken,” Kostenko recalled in a text message with NPR. “Almost all his furniture and belongings were stolen,” including his armor and medals. All that remained was a bed, some old cupboards and a grenade that the Russians had left behind.
“I’m very proud to be back in my home,” said Kostenko, the flag he had been carrying now fluttering from a cage in his yard. “I cried.”
It was a cathartic return for Kostenko and many other soldiers from Kherson, who had spent months trying to free their homes. The Russian withdrawal last week was also a major blow to Moscow’s war effort. The city of Kherson was the only regional capital to fall to the Russians, who saw it as a stepping stone in their long-term strategy to conquer Ukraine’s Black Sea coast.
Ukraine took Kherson targeting Russian supply lines
Ukrainian soldiers said they forced the Russians out of this part of the Kherson region by cutting off their ammunition and food and backing up their forces against the Dnieper River.
“We almost denied those troops their supply chains,” says Stanislav Volovyk, a Ukrainian drone operator who helps direct howitzer fire. “We blew up the bridges. We put their supply routes under fire with HIMARS and artillery.”
HIMARS or High Mobility Artillery Missile Systems are American-made high-precision missiles with a range of about 50 miles. Volovyk says that without access to their supplies, the Russians had no choice but to retreat to the other side of the river.
“Otherwise it would only be a matter of time before we kill them all,” he said.
Various factors led to the Russians being tracked from Ukraine to this part of Kherson, but soldiers say the HIMARS had a big impact because they provided a range and level of accuracy that the Ukrainians had never had before.
Frank Langfitt/NPR
A reconnaissance soldier from Kherson, who goes by the battle nickname Fox, said he helped target a HIMAR that flew 24 miles before killing 20 Russian soldiers hiding in a bunker with a direct hit.
“At the moment in this country, HIMARS are the best weapon”, he said.
Euphoria and joy, but a difficult and dangerous road ahead
Before the war, Fox worked as a seaman on a cargo ship out of the port of Kherson. He fled on the first day of the war, then joined the army and became part of a reconnaissance team. Last weekend, he returned to his neighborhood to a hero’s welcome. His neighbors had no idea that he would become a soldier.
“They were completely surprised,” said Fox, who arrived in full combat gear. “I didn’t tell them that I had joined the army because it could have caused them problems since they were in Russian-occupied territory.”
Fox, who has been transporting food to the city of Kherson over the weekend, said his return home filled him with joy: “I don’t remember such a happy moment, such an easy moment, in my life like today.”
Fox said the people of Kherson were so euphoric that for the moment they seemed to have forgotten the difficulties that still lay ahead.
“They think Kherson is back home in Ukraine, that the war is over, that there’s no more fighting,” Fox said, “but they’re wrong.”
Fox noted that before they left, the Russians sabotaged the city’s water, electricity and cellphone systems, the latter of which is in the process of being restored, according to the local military administration.
And although the Russians retreated across the Dnieper River to avoid annihilation, they could dig in and continue the fight within easy artillery range of the city.
Producer Valeria Fokina contributed to this story from Kiev.
