Turkey says the Istanbul bombing suspect is a Syrian national with ties to Kurdish groups
The woman arrested on suspicion of carrying out Sunday’s deadly bomb blast in Istanbul is a Syrian national who was trained by Kurdish militants, according to Turkish authorities.
Turkish police said in a statement that the suspect entered the country through the northern Syrian city of Afrin without documentation to carry out the attack in the heart of Turkey’s largest city, which killed at least six people and wounded more than 80 others. .
According to the statement, officers scanned 1,200 security cameras to determine the route of the suspected attacker, who is believed to have planted the bomb at the scene before leaving in a taxi. About 46 people were arrested, police added.
Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said the government believed Kurdish separatists from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD) were most likely responsible for the attack, a claim denied by the armed wing. of the PKK.
It is the PKK/PYD terrorist organization according to our preliminary findings, Soylu said at a press conference at the scene of the attack on Istiklal Avenue. He did not provide details or details of how investigators had reached this conclusion.
The police added: During the interrogation, the person stated that she was trained as a special intelligence officer by the terrorist organization PKK/PYD/YPG and that for this attack she entered our country illegally through Afrin.
The People’s Protection Forces (HPG), the PKK’s armed wing, denied involvement in Sunday’s blast, according to a statement from the group carried by the pro-PKK Agence News Firat (ANF).
We express our condolences to the families of the victims and wish the injured a speedy recovery. We have nothing to do with this incident, the group said, according to ANF.
Turkey’s conflict with Kurdish separatist groups has lasted four decades and claimed tens of thousands of lives. The PKK, which seeks an independent state in Turkey, has been designated a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
Security camera footage of Sunday’s incident shows a woman sitting on a bench for more than 40 minutes and then getting up a minute or two before the explosion, leaving behind a bag or plastic bag, Turkish Justice Minister Bekir said. Bozdag for the news channel A Haber. Sunday.
According to the chemical analyzes carried out by the police, the explosive substance tritol was discovered among the citizens who lost their lives, in the vehicle used by the suspect and at the scene of the crime.
The blast occurred on Istiklal Street in Beyoglu Square, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.
We wish God mercy for those who lost their lives and a speedy recovery for the injured, Yerlikaya wrote on Twitter.
The six people killed include Yusuf Meydan, a member of Turkey’s Ministry of Family and Social Services, and his daughter Ecrin, according to Derya Yank, the agency’s minister.
Soylu told reporters on Monday that 50 of the 81 injured people have been released from hospital, with 31 people still being treated.
Witness Tariq Keblaoui said he was shopping on Istiklal Street when the explosion occurred about 10 meters (32.8 feet) in front of him.
People were immediately dispersing, said Keblaoui, a Lebanon-based journalist who was on his last day of vacation in the city.
Very soon after that, I saw how many injured people were on the ground, Keblaoui told CNN. He says he saw dead bodies and seriously injured victims.
There was a man in the store bleeding from his ears and legs, and his friends were crying next to him, Keblaoui said.
Istiklal Street was packed with visitors when the explosion occurred on Sunday afternoon, he said.
It went very quickly from a very peaceful Sunday with a very crowded street with tourists to what looked like the aftermath of a war zone, Keblaoui said.
Global leaders came together to condemn the attack.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg tweeted his deepest condolences to the Turkish people, while French President Emmanuel Macron said: To the Turks: we share your pain. We are with you in the fight against terrorism.
The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that occurred today in Istanbul, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Sunday. Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go out to those who lost loved ones.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted his deep sadness at the news of the explosion. I express my condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and wish a speedy recovery to the injured, Zelensky said. The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain.
