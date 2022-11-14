4 highlights from Biden’s meeting with China’s Xi JinpingExBulletin



change the subtitles Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

NUSA DUA, Indonesia A long-awaited meeting between Chinese leader Xi Jinping and President Biden ended Monday with both leaders expressing an openness to reestablishing communication channels and repairing a relationship that has been compared to a The Second Cold War.

The leaders of the two superpowers came face-to-face and unmasked on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali, Indonesia, on Monday evening. In a key meeting, they touched on the war in Ukraine, military tension in the Taiwan Strait and North Korea’s missile tests.

Biden said he and Xi were “very open with each other.” Xi, according to his spokesman, found the meeting “in-depth, sincere and constructive”.

Here’s what you need to know about their three-hour discussion.

A “baby step”, but a step in the right direction

Biden and Xi both said in their opening remarks that they were looking for ways to coexist despite their differences. The two spent a lot of time together when both were vice presidents more than a decade ago, and both men referred to their long relationship in warm greetings before talks began.

“Do I believe he’s willing to compromise on certain issues? Yes,” Biden told reporters afterward about his meeting with Xi. “We were very open with each other about the places where we disagreed.”

Today’s meeting was the first face-to-face exchange between the two since Biden became president. This came as the two leaders had just strengthened their respective political positions in the country, analysts say.

Yu Jiea senior China researcher at London-based think tank Chatham House says that given Biden’s “reasonable success” in the midterms, he is in a stronger position to steer Washington’s relationship with Beijing .

And for Xi, Yu says his further consolidation of power in the Chinese system could leave him more room to conduct diplomacy. “Xi is keen to resume a routine mechanism and dialogue to sustain bilateral ties with Biden,” she says.



change the subtitles Christoph Soeder/PDSH/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

Christoph Soeder/PDSH/Picture Alliance/Getty Images

US officials share this relative optimism. “The fact that the leaders are meeting has created space in the Chinese system to reopen what we believe is just ongoing work between our side to get things done,” a senior administration official told reporters ahead of the meeting.

In what analysts called a “breakthrough,” Beijing and Washington said they would resume climate talks that had been frozen after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s controversial visit to Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its own. The White House said the leaders “agreed to empower key senior officials to maintain communication and deepen constructive efforts.”

However, Yu warns that Monday’s meeting is only “a small step” towards improving relations: “It will not resolve any core grievances that both sides have had against each other, but will only slow the deterioration of relations theirs.”

The State Department said Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also visit China in person early next year to attend the Xi-Biden meeting.

Taiwan, technology and human rights remain areas of intense dispute

During their meeting, Biden and Xi did not resolve the main issues that have fueled competition and disputes between the US and China.

Last month, the US imposed dramatic export bans on some advanced semiconductor technology trade sanctions explicitly designed to hamper critical technology sectors such as military modernization and artificial intelligence that are important to China.

Meanwhile, according to the US readout, Biden “raised concerns about the PRC’s practices in Xinjiang, Tibet and Hong Kong, and human rights more broadly.” China has long insisted that these issues are “internal affairs” and has warned against “external interference”.

“The world is big enough for both countries to develop and prosper together.” posted on Twitter Hua Chunying, a foreign ministry spokeswoman who accompanied Xi to his meeting with Biden.

In Taiwan, despite intense media speculation about Beijing’s intent, Biden said he “doesn’t think there is any imminent attempt by China to invade Taiwan.”



change the subtitles Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

But the president objected to Beijing’s “coercive and increasingly aggressive” Chinese actions in the waters around Taiwan. according to the White House readingadding that such behavior “undermines peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the wider region, and endangers global prosperity.”

China considers the “Taiwan issue” an internal matter. It is “at the core of China’s core interests, the foundation of the political foundation of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in China-US relations.” Hua wrotethe spokesperson, on Twitter after the meeting ended.

Chinese and American militaries have recently strengthened their capabilities in the event of a conflict over Taiwan. For Washington, this is also part of a broader paradigm shift in its strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. After decades of concentrating its combat power in the Middle East, the US it is now being moved its focus on Asia.

China is also watching closely. Xi recently appointed a new list of top military leaders from China’s Eastern Theater Command, which includes Taiwan, indicates that going forward, the island is a priority for China’s fighting forces. Last week, he urged his army to “concentrate all its energy on fighting”.

Ukraine and North Korea were the elephants in the room

The US has pushed China to take a clearer stance against Russia’s war in Ukraine, on which China has tried to remain neutral despite signing a partnership with Moscow in February.

Some analysts say China appeared to be blindsided when Russia invaded Ukraine in February. Beijing has repeatedly called for a peaceful and negotiated end to the war.

During their meeting, Xi and Biden agreed “that a nuclear war must never be fought and can never be won and underlined their opposition to the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons in Ukraine,” according to the White House statement. . The Chinese reading did not include any mention of nuclear weapons.

The two leaders also discussed North Korea, a longstanding regional security issue. Biden warned that if Beijing is unable to curb Pyongyang’s weapons ambitions, the US will increase its presence in the region, a move that will be read by Beijing as a threat to its security.

American domestic politics also play a role

Last year, China’s foreign minister, Wang Yi, laid out three key “ultimate” demands that China wanted the US to agree to in order for relations to improve: not to stand in the way of the country’s development, respect its claims China for countries like. Taiwan and respect for Beijing’s Communist Party rule.

From Beijing’s perspective, the US has since done the opposite in all respects. It has imposed a ban on the export of semiconductors and sanctioned some from China leading technology firms Move Beijing criticized.

Meanwhile, the US has increased ties with Taiwan, with lawmakers including Pelosi visiting the island since August. Congress is taking into account using US arms stockpiles to arm the island at US expense. Biden emphasized in the press conference after the meeting with Xi that the US policy towards Taiwan remains unchanged.

And while Biden entered the G20 in a stronger position because of the Democrats’ narrow victory in the battle to control the Senate, he is up for re-election himself in two years.

Many in China now worry that if the Republicans win the presidency in 2024, the US will take an even more hostile position against it.

Aowen Cao contributed research from Beijing.

