HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS NEW CANNABIS OWNERSHIP DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH THE HUB DIGITAL SMALL TRADE BROKERAGE PLATFORM





Medical or recreational cannabis dispensaries now have convenient access to real-time quotes and in-depth expertise for insurance needs CHICAGO, November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global full-service insurance and financial services company, today announced the launch of The provision of HUB cannabis distributors, accessible through HUB’s digital commercial insurance platform, simplifies how medical or recreational cannabis distributors in any legal US market secure business insurance coverage. Today’s announcement marks HUB’s continued commitment to expanding its portfolio of digital products for small businesses who want a digital-first experience supported by human interaction and advice. It also demonstrates HUB’s ongoing collaboration with MGAs, wholesalers and operators who want to bring their products to market in a digital environment. Cannabis dispensaries face significant risks, including crime, property damage, product liability and general liability. In the US, existing cannabis insurance options for retailers are limited and the process to obtain insurance can be challenging. “Through HUB Cannabis Dispensary Insurance, dispensaries can now easily and quickly get quotes and purchase insurance coverage online to protect them, stay ahead of the rapidly changing industry risks and give them confidence in coverage for ensure that their properties and products are well protected.” said Jay VirdiHead of Sales The HUB Cannabis Practice. “HUB is intimately familiar with the intricacies of the cannabis industry and now provides an efficient way to provide reliable and affordable coverage options and rates to cannabis distributors.” Insurance HUB Cannabis Dispensary offers the following coverages: General Liability: Coverage for bodily injury and property damage.

Product Liability: Coverage for legal expenses related to claims that a product sold, made or distributed caused an injury or property damage.

Commercial Property: Coverage for the building and its contents, including equipment owned or leased, and exterior fixtures, such as fences and signs are damaged or destroyed, theft of goods or vandalism. HUB Cannabis Dispensary Insurance is powered by safetyHUB’s marketplace for online distribution of small business insurance, and is underwritten by SafeHerba full-service MGA offering comprehensive property casualty protection for those involved from seed to sale in the cannabis and hemp industry. safety was acquired by HUB International in early 2022 demonstrating a significant step in the scale and depth of HUB’s digital capabilities. “We are leveraging our technology to deliver a unique and seamless digital experience, one that helps cannabis dispensary owners access HUB Cannabis Dispensary Insurance and all of their commercial insurance needs within minutes and manage coverage all over the internet,” said Jeff Kroeger, President of Insurance. “Bringing insurance solutions to market in a digital-first environment is an ongoing priority and partnering with SafeHerb is a great step as we continue to work with MGAs, wholesalers and carriers to make more available in our platform for all industries.” With HUB Cannabis Dispensary Insurance, HUB continues its commitment to providing tailored insurance solutions designed to best manage cannabis customers’ risks and insurance needs. Visit The provision of HUB cannabis distributors for more information. About HUB International Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading global full-service brokerage and financial services company offering risk management, insurance, employee benefits, wealth management and retirement products and services. With more than 15,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, The Hub’s extensive network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and seamless protection, so customers are ready for tomorrow. For more information, visit Media Center Hub. MEDIA CONTACTS:

Marnie Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

[email protected] Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

[email protected] SOURCE Hub International Limited

