



Southern California Gateway recorded its eighth consecutive month of better than pre-pandemic numbers ONTARIO, California., November 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Ontario The International Airport (ONT) welcomed more than 541,000 airline passengers in October, the highest total in a single month since its transfer in 2016 to local ownership and extended its flow to better than pre-pandemic levels , airport officials announced.

Southern California’s Ontario International Airport surpassed 500,000 passengers for the sixth consecutive month in October.

of Southern California Gateway posted a 7.3% increase in total air travelers in October compared to October 2019, the eighth consecutive month in which the number of air travelers was higher than before the pandemic and the sixth consecutive month above 500,000 passengers. Year-on-year, ONT’s October total increased by 9.5%, with domestic and international passenger growth of 9.2% and 20%, respectively. During the first 10 months of the year, ONT served 4.75 million passengers, 4% more than the same period of 2019 and 33.7% more than last year. “Air travelers and our airline partners continued to show tremendous confidence in Ontario International in October, as our airport recorded the highest number of passengers in a single month since we took ownership six years ago,” said. Alan D. Wapnerpresident of Ontario The Board of Commissioners of the International Airport Authority (OIAA) and the Mayor pro City of Ontario. “Ontario is consistently exceeding pre-pandemic passenger volumes, which is a clear reflection of our airport’s strong recovery and air travelers’ unwavering confidence in our ability to deliver the distinctive, hassle-free customer experience they expect.” passenger totals October 2022 October 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Away 526,004 480,318 9.51% 4,598,717 4,319,183 6.5% THE INTERNATIONAL 15726 24,232 -35.10% 152.529 248,121 -38.5% Total 541.730 504.550 7.37% 4,751,246 4,567,304 4.0%

passenger totals October 2022 October 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Away 526,004 481,635 9.21% 4,598,717 3,461,661 32.8% THE INTERNATIONAL 15726 13,092 20.12% 152.529 92278 65.3% Total 541.730 494.727 9.5% 4,751,246 3,553,939 33.7% Air cargo shipments totaled more than 68,500 tons in October, an increase of nearly 1% compared to October 2019. From January to October, ONT shipments of goods and mail were more than 687,000 tons, nearly 10% higher than the same period in 2019. “Ontario International plays a critical role in one of the world’s most powerful supply chain hubs, creating jobs and economic opportunity throughout the Inland Empire and throughout Southern California“, he said Atif ElkadiOIAA Chief Executive Officer. Elkadi pointed to a newly published study by Oxford Economics, which showed that Ontario International was generating 3.8 billion dollars in annual economic activity, supporting 27,800 jobs and serving as the hub of a logistics network that produces 17.8 billion dollars in economic production. Air cargo (tonnage) October 2022 October 2019 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2019 CHANGING Freight transport 64,449 66,436 -2.99% 642,003 605,498 6.0% COMMUNICATIONS 4134 1557 165.44% 45,193 19778 128.5% Total 68,583 67,994 0.87% 687,196 625.276 9.9%

Air cargo (tonnage) October 2022 October 2021 CHANGING YTD 2022 YTD 2021 CHANGING Freight transport 64,449 67,862 -5.03% 642,003 677,814 -5.3% COMMUNICATIONS 4134 5039 -17.96% 45,193 39,465 14.5% Total 68,583 72901 -5.92% 687,196 717,279 -4.2% circle Ontario International Airport Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent flyers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown The angels in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport that provides nonstop commercial service to more than two dozen major airports in the US, Mexico, central America and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, I tweetAND Instagram circle Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 with an agreement on joint powers between City of Ontario and the District of San Bernardino to provide general direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of Southern California the economy and residents of the airport’s four-county catchment area. OIAA commissioners are Ontario Major Pro Tem Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Mayor of Riverside Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County OVERSEER Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner). OIAA media contact:

Steve Lambert(909) 841-7527 [email protected] SOURCE Ontario International Airport

