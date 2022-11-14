International
International students are returning to US campuses
International student enrollment rebounded last year after a sharp pandemic-fueled decline, according to a new Open Doors report. report from the Institute of International Education. The total number of international students in the US increased by 4 percent in the 2021–22 academic year and an additional 9 percent this fall, after a 15 percent decline in 2020–21.
Allan Goodman, CEO of the IIE, said the return is in line with historical precedent.
“We have over 100 years of data on international student mobility in the United States. These data span 12 pandemics and show that educational exchanges occur even during them and increase rapidly afterwards,” he said.
In 2020–2021, new international enrollments at American colleges and universities fell by more than 100,000, halving last year’s numbers, according to the report. But last year, new international student enrollment rose by 80 percent, falling back slightly below pre-pandemic levels.
The report also found that 90 percent of enrolled international students returned to in-person learning last year and that international students made up 4.7 percent of the total US higher education student population.
Mirka Martel, IIE’s head of research, evaluation and teaching, said the jump happened because students who had been admitted during the pandemic but had been put off for a year finally came to campus.
International graduate students saw the biggest recovery, rising 17 percent and surpassing pre-pandemic growth levels. Last year marked the first time in a decade that international graduate students outnumbered undergraduates. The report also found that mathematics and computer science overtook engineering as the top field of study for international students, with a 10 percent increase last year.
But among some groups, the decline caused by the pandemic continued, albeit less drastically. While first-year international student enrollment increased by 20 percent, the total number of international undergraduate enrollments fell by 4 percent, suggesting that many students who moved home during the pandemic did not return.
Still, Martel said the overall picture is rosy, and she hopes the trend will continue.
“Less than two years after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, student mobility has returned strongly,” she said. “These findings highlight the continued viability of international educational exchange and the commitment of American colleges and universities to host international students.”
Registration from China still declining
Notably, Chinese student enrollment continued to decline in 2021–22, falling by another 9 percent overall and 13 percent among undergraduates. This follows a drop of almost 15 per cent in 2020–21.
However, China remained until now the main source of international students for US institutions. But India, source no. 2, saw a 19 percent increase in the number of forced students in the US, slowly closing the gap.
Ethan Rosenzweig, deputy assistant secretary for academic programs at the U.S. Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, said one obstacle institutions have faced in rebuilding international enrollments from China is that recruiters are still not allowed into the country because of the restrictions of COVID-19. .
“The Biden administration has been very clear that Chinese students are welcome here,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it [People’s Republic of China] opening the borders for American universities to recruit in person very quickly.”
Rachel Banks, senior director of public policy and legislative strategy at NAFSA: Association of International Educators, said the continued difficulty in bringing back Chinese students – a long-time priority of international recruiters – illustrates the need for more targeted recruitment from other countries. .
“More and more over the last few years, I think it’s become clear how important it is to diversify international student enrollment so that we’re not just relying on one or two countries,” she said.
A national strategy for an international problem
A major reason international students are so important to the U.S. is because of their economic impact, Banks said. Today, NAFSA released a report on the economic value of international students—both to higher education and to the U.S. economy as a whole—that found the group contributed nearly $34 billion to the U.S. economy last year, still $6 billion below the pre- pandemic. water sign.
The calculation takes into account “both the micro and the macro,” Banks said, from the purchasing power of students in their host communities to the research and business contributions of graduate and postgraduate students. Their tuition dollars are also an important source of revenue for many institutions, especially publicly funded colleges and universities that have used international enrollment as a way to offset cuts in state funding.
Banks said the IIE data, while promising, highlights an issue she and her organization have raised with government officials for years: the need for a “national strategy” for international recruitment.
“For a long time, we’ve really had a strong higher education system compared to most other countries, and we’ve relied on that as a calling card to attract students,” she said. “But we have been increasingly outmaneuvered by competitors who have moved aggressively to define their national strategies.”
Banks said those competitors — Canada and the United Kingdom, their flagship — are working to develop immigration and work visa policies that make it easier, more attractive and more affordable for international students to study there. She wants the US to do the same.
“We need to make sure we’re attracting a wider number of countries and also, within those countries, all levels of society and not necessarily just those students who can afford the price,” she said. “That’s definitely a handicap we face against some competitors, is that we’re one of the most expensive destinations for an international student.”
She also noted that international students may have been dissuaded from studying in the US by a number of recent external factors: US mismanagement of the pandemic, the rise of xenophobia and the threat of widespread gun violence among them.
“International students are very smart about thinking about their destinations beyond the institution,” Banks said. “We were already seeing declines in international student enrollment before the pandemic and COVID really covered it up. We’ve seen that cap lift a bit with this latest data, but it’s not where it was or, really, where it should be.”
American students stayed home
The Open Doors report also includes data on U.S. students studying abroad during the 2020–21 academic year—which is a year behind enrollment data and reflects the impact of the pandemic in forcing the vast majority of U.S. students to return quickly from abroad or cancel future study abroad plans. The number of students studying abroad dropped by 91 percent, according to the report, and nearly 60 percent of students who studied abroad that year did so during the summer of 2021.
Top destination countries remained relatively stable throughout this downturn, with Italy, Spain, France and the United Kingdom topping the list, as they did in 2019–2020. South Korea advanced to the no. 5, while Denmark and Costa Rica, previously popular destinations, suffered more dramatic declines.
In all, fewer than 15,000 American students studied abroad during 2020–2021, compared to over 150,000 the previous academic year. However, nearly 33,000 students participated in online global learning opportunities, a category that included distance learning, video conference dialogues and classes with foreign institutions.
“This shows how American institutions responded resourcefully to provide students with online opportunities when they were unable to travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Martel said.
