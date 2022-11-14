International
International students find community at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato
Adrenaline was pumping on a cold night as the Bethany Lutheran Vikings men’s soccer team took the field for one of their final games of the regular season.
Players from all over the world shouted from the stands in Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French. More than half of the team comes from abroad. Among them was Vikings captain and senior Andre Marques Dias Da Silva, 22, of So Paulo, Brazil.
Da Silva said hearing encouragement in Portuguese from the pitch or in the stands pushes him to play his best.
Anything that makes you feel in touch with home helps him play football, he said. Sometimes, it helps you get your head started and you have a tough game, and someone says something in your language and it’s something motivational, and you’re like Oh my god, I’m Brazilian. I know how to do this!
International students make up about 20 percent of the full-time student body at Bethany. It is a small private four-year college in Mankato and has seen record growth in student enrollment in recent years. In contrast, international students make up an average of about five percent of student enrollment at private campuses in the state, according to the Minnesota Private College Council.
Demographic cliff
Across the country, school officials are worried about a projected demographic cliff in 2025, which will result in a decline in traditional college-age students and a shrinking applicant pool. This is prompting colleges to look at diversifying their student enrollments. Some are returning to recruiting international students.
Before you continue reading, take a moment to donate to MPR News. Your financial support ensures that factual and reliable news and context remains accessible to all.
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, private schools continue to see slow steady growth in international student enrollment. Minnesota Private College Council President Paul Cerkvenik said that’s as many schools continue to recover from pandemic-related enrollment declines.
[The] The United States in general has for decades been a destination for students from many countries around the world who want to pursue high-quality higher education, and I don’t think that’s changing at all, Cerkvenik said. The trend line indicates that there is a continued international demand for educational opportunities at institutions of higher education in the United States.
The current global economic situation, however, adds a new complexity for visiting students. Schools also need to monitor global markets, falling currencies and the rise of the US dollar, which recently hit its highest peak in two decades. This makes it more expensive for international students to study here.
The Chronicle of Higher Education cited a recent study in March 2022 that found students from 19 out of 23 countries reported spending more in their home currency to pay tuition costs than six months ago.
Bethany Lutheran is among many schools reaching across the globe in an effort to retain and build its student body. When Nick Cook, an international student recruiter at Bethany, first started working on campus in 2015, there were only seven international students. In 2022, he said there are about 130 international students from 30 countries. For Bethany, this is significant, he said.
I think this is really good for the campus because the American students who were here already couldn’t learn from students from all over the world, and now, they can have friends from different countries, Cook said. I think it is very helpful to create a holistic education for students where they get to make friends from all over the world.
A shrinking group of students
Bethany Lutheran President Gene Pfeifer said all colleges in Minnesota are now competing from the shrinking pool of available students. He particularly focused on student retention.
The college saw 79 percent of last year’s freshman class return for their sophomore year this fall, Pfeifer added.
We don’t want to just sign them up and then let them all go, he said. Keeping up is a big deal at Bethany.
Bethany Lutherans’ key to recruiting international students is simple: word of mouth. Cook believes that it is most important for the growth of schools.
If you can develop good word of mouth, that’s the best kind of marketing you can have, he said. Because it’s super authentic. People won’t recommend something if they don’t feel it.
For example, Merobe Gari, 20, a sophomore from Ethiopia, already knew about Bethany Lutheran because her sister studied there. When Gari arrived on campus, she liked the small classes, personal connections with professors, and how her culture is incorporated into the dining hall food and club activities.
So Gari said she told her high school friends in Ethiopia about the school, and some ended up enrolling as students at Bethany Lutheran.
I felt it was a place I could relate to, and most likely, [my friends] she will like it here too, she said. So I’m like, let me share my Bethany experience with you guys, and I did. Information spreads when you have a good experience. You want others to have the same experience.
A melting pot
Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team captain Andre Marques Dias Da Silva is also student body president. He came to the United States when he was 16 and has been happily playing soccer while pursuing a degree. He said it was a choice he wouldn’t have in Brazil.
It takes a lot of energy and a lot of motivation, Da Silva said. Understand why you are doing this. Your family is back home and they’re supporting you and putting a lot of effort into putting themselves in this position and I can’t take that for granted. They have to make a huge financial sacrifice [for] I attend a university in USA especially with currency exchange.
He also said the community at Bethany helped him feel those sacrifices were worth it. The support he received from his professors and teammates is what helped him return to campus each year. And he likes the lessons he’s learned playing soccer together.
To bring that melting pot so he can play well, Da Silva said. It’s a challenge not only in the way we play, but also in the way we interact with each other.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mprnews.org/story/2022/11/14/international-students-find-community-at-bethany-lutheran-in-mankato
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- International students find community at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato
- Maryland Hockey defeats Syracuse 3-2 in classic shootout to advance to Final Four
- International students are returning to US campuses
- Passenger volume at Ontario International Airport hit a one-month high in October
- HUB INTERNATIONAL OFFERS NEW CANNABIS OWNERSHIP DISPENSARY INSURANCE THROUGH THE HUB DIGITAL SMALL TRADE BROKERAGE PLATFORM
- World Cup 2022 News, Latest Injuries & Squad Tracker: Live Updates
- Women’s Tennis Completes Fall Program at Liberty Hidden Dual #3
- Children’s hospital news hit by virus
- Alabama, Oklahoma leads the week 11 winners and losers of college football
- 4 highlights from Biden’s meeting with China’s Xi JinpingExBulletin
- Hawaii withdraws from Eastern in second half
- How Does Diabetes Cause Eye Problems? What the Experts Say