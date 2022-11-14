International students find community at Bethany Lutheran in Mankato

Adrenaline was pumping on a cold night as the Bethany Lutheran Vikings men’s soccer team took the field for one of their final games of the regular season.

Players from all over the world shouted from the stands in Portuguese, Spanish, Italian and French. More than half of the team comes from abroad. Among them was Vikings captain and senior Andre Marques Dias Da Silva, 22, of So Paulo, Brazil.

Da Silva said hearing encouragement in Portuguese from the pitch or in the stands pushes him to play his best.

Anything that makes you feel in touch with home helps him play football, he said. Sometimes, it helps you get your head started and you have a tough game, and someone says something in your language and it’s something motivational, and you’re like Oh my god, I’m Brazilian. I know how to do this!

Bethany-Lutheran’s Andre Marques Dias Dasilva waves to the crowd as he introduces himself at the start of an Oct. 26 football game. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

International students make up about 20 percent of the full-time student body at Bethany. It is a small private four-year college in Mankato and has seen record growth in student enrollment in recent years. In contrast, international students make up an average of about five percent of student enrollment at private campuses in the state, according to the Minnesota Private College Council.

Demographic cliff

Across the country, school officials are worried about a projected demographic cliff in 2025, which will result in a decline in traditional college-age students and a shrinking applicant pool. This is prompting colleges to look at diversifying their student enrollments. Some are returning to recruiting international students.

Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, private schools continue to see slow steady growth in international student enrollment. Minnesota Private College Council President Paul Cerkvenik said that’s as many schools continue to recover from pandemic-related enrollment declines.

[The] The United States in general has for decades been a destination for students from many countries around the world who want to pursue high-quality higher education, and I don’t think that’s changing at all, Cerkvenik said. The trend line indicates that there is a continued international demand for educational opportunities at institutions of higher education in the United States.

The current global economic situation, however, adds a new complexity for visiting students. Schools also need to monitor global markets, falling currencies and the rise of the US dollar, which recently hit its highest peak in two decades. This makes it more expensive for international students to study here.

The Chronicle of Higher Education cited a recent study in March 2022 that found students from 19 out of 23 countries reported spending more in their home currency to pay tuition costs than six months ago.

A Bethany Lutheran student plays the bagpipes, an example of the international trend at the college, during halftime at a football game on Oct. 26, 2022. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Bethany Lutheran is among many schools reaching across the globe in an effort to retain and build its student body. When Nick Cook, an international student recruiter at Bethany, first started working on campus in 2015, there were only seven international students. In 2022, he said there are about 130 international students from 30 countries. For Bethany, this is significant, he said.

I think this is really good for the campus because the American students who were here already couldn’t learn from students from all over the world, and now, they can have friends from different countries, Cook said. I think it is very helpful to create a holistic education for students where they get to make friends from all over the world.

A shrinking group of students

Bethany Lutheran President Gene Pfeifer said all colleges in Minnesota are now competing from the shrinking pool of available students. He particularly focused on student retention.

The college saw 79 percent of last year’s freshman class return for their sophomore year this fall, Pfeifer added.

We don’t want to just sign them up and then let them all go, he said. Keeping up is a big deal at Bethany.

Bethany Lutherans’ key to recruiting international students is simple: word of mouth. Cook believes that it is most important for the growth of schools.

If you can develop good word of mouth, that’s the best kind of marketing you can have, he said. Because it’s super authentic. People won’t recommend something if they don’t feel it.

For example, Merobe Gari, 20, a sophomore from Ethiopia, already knew about Bethany Lutheran because her sister studied there. When Gari arrived on campus, she liked the small classes, personal connections with professors, and how her culture is incorporated into the dining hall food and club activities.

Merobe Gari, an international student from Ethiopia at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato, Minn., said things like being able to ask for Ethiopian food at the cafeteria make moving away from home easier to handle. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

So Gari said she told her high school friends in Ethiopia about the school, and some ended up enrolling as students at Bethany Lutheran.

I felt it was a place I could relate to, and most likely, [my friends] she will like it here too, she said. So I’m like, let me share my Bethany experience with you guys, and I did. Information spreads when you have a good experience. You want others to have the same experience.

A melting pot

Andre Marques Dias Dasilva talks about his experience as an international student at Bethany Lutheran College. Jackson Forderer for MPR News

Bethany Lutheran men’s soccer team captain Andre Marques Dias Da Silva is also student body president. He came to the United States when he was 16 and has been happily playing soccer while pursuing a degree. He said it was a choice he wouldn’t have in Brazil.

It takes a lot of energy and a lot of motivation, Da Silva said. Understand why you are doing this. Your family is back home and they’re supporting you and putting a lot of effort into putting themselves in this position and I can’t take that for granted. They have to make a huge financial sacrifice [for] I attend a university in USA especially with currency exchange.

He also said the community at Bethany helped him feel those sacrifices were worth it. The support he received from his professors and teammates is what helped him return to campus each year. And he likes the lessons he’s learned playing soccer together.

To bring that melting pot so he can play well, Da Silva said. It’s a challenge not only in the way we play, but also in the way we interact with each other.