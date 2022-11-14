Peacock hopes to capitalize on subscribers with the World Cup

Since its launch in 2020, NBCUniversal has had its share of big events to showcase its Peacock Streaming Service. He gets another one this month with the FIFA Men’s World Cup.

With Telemundo as the official Spanish-language broadcaster in the United States, Peacock will simulcast the games and make them available on demand and other ancillary programming.

Rick Cordella, president of programming for NBC Sports and Peacock Sports, said NBCUniversal was a bit behind its competitors when it launched a streaming service, but he thinks they’ve closed the gap.

He hopes the World Cup is another event that will bring more viewers to the platform.

We have seen that sport has been the catalyst to get people in the door. “They look for it, they find it, and then they’re exposed to all the fun options we have,” he said. It just gives you a reason to open our app every week if you’re a fan of a certain sport.

Peacock reported it had 15 million paid subscribers and 30 million monthly active accounts last month.

Before returning to NBC Sports, Cordella was the Peacocks’ chief commercial officer and starred in its launch.

Prior to the Peacocks’ launch, NBC’s broadcast offerings were distributed across its Olympic site and various NBC Sports Gold packages for Premier League soccer, rugby, motorsports and the Tour de France. The peacock helped put them under a roof and a price.

Over the past two months, Peacock has defended its advantage of having the most diverse live sports package. In addition to the Olympics and World Cup, it also has NFL Night Football, Premier League, Sunday Morning Baseball, Notre Dame soccer and hockey, NASCAR and golf, among others. It will add Big Ten football and basketball next season.

As the World Cup approaches, these promotions have increased over the past month.

The Peacock has also benefited from the addition of WWE in spring 2021, including its 12 premium live events.

The model we put together for WWE was a sports model of how many people show up for that live event on Saturday or Sunday night, how long they’re going to stick around, or how much other content they have, Cordella said. There isn’t much difference between the passion you see for the Premier League and the passion you see for WWE events.

Cordella also noted that fans are tuning in for more than one sport. Premier League fans will broadcast sports, as will WWE fans.

Like the Olympics, Cordella hopes the World Cup is another tool to attract subscribers and keep them.

The World Cup is also useful when it comes to broadcasting. According to a study by Tremor International, a technology platform for video-first advertising, 38% of fans aged 25-34 prefer to watch games on stream compared to 33% on broadcast or cable television.

I think one of the advantages we have in this particular property is that if you’re outside the pay TV ecosystem, you don’t have a place to watch it outside. You can come to the Peacock for the tour, Cordella said.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports